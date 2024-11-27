Jesse L. Martin and the Cast Team Up for a Personality Quiz | The Irrational | NBC

The AGT: All-Stars alum took advantage of being in such a magical place.

Tom Ball's Version of the King Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" Is Divine

Can anybody from the America's Got Talent family can channel the King quite like Tom Ball?

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

The 26-year-old was recently at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London recording vocals for a compilation album from an upcoming animated film called Symphony of Oceans. That's pretty cool in its own right, but one of the highlights has been an impromptu Elvis cover captured on video.

In a November 27 Instagram post, Ball is seen singing "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley as a duet alongside the creator of the upcoming film, Susan Lim. Ball shows off his world-class singing skills alongside his friend for a magical music moment.

"Just before lunch break in studio," the caption read.

RELATED: Is AGT Winner Richard Goodall Still Working as a Janitor? An Update (EXCLUSIVE)

There wasn't a moment during his performance that Ball rested on his laurels. He showed off the range, perfect tone, and creativity (we swooned over his final note) that made him a household name on America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

The duo harmonized a few times, with Ball adjusting his vocals to accommodate Lim's.

Our favorite part was when Ball reached out during the "take my hand" part with a big smile on his face — a hand that Lim graciously accepted.

It wasn't the first time he tackled "Can't Help Falling in Love." The star famously belted out the Elvis classic on Instagram in honor of his wife, Hannah, back in August. But this spontaneous duet with his new friend is just as sweet and powerful.

Everything to know about "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley

Tom Ball on the red carpet for America's Got Talent: All-Stars; Elvis Presley poses for a studio portrait in 1965. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC; Liaison

As one of Presley's most recognizable songs, "Can't Help Falling in Love" was originally released as a track off the 1961 film Blue Hawaii, which saw Presley play the lead character Chad Gates. The song failed to reach the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #2 on February 3, 1962. (So close, yet so far for the King.) For a track that has become so well-known, it's astonishing that it didn't top the charts at any point!

The song has been covered extensively by countless artists, including Kasey Musgraves, fellow AGT legend Darci Lynne, and Kelly Clarkson. It's a song that's aged like fine wine — and we love the unique takes contemporary artists have given this classic tune!

Over 60 years after its release, the song is still earning critical acclaim. In 2022, Parade declared "Can't Help Falling in Love" the best track in Presley's impressive catalog, describing the song as "oozing heartfelt emotional grandeur." The outlet also wrote, "The song is Elvis at his most vulnerable and open, with a velvety croon that seduces with a gentle, romantic approach," a sentiment nearly every Elvis fan agrees with.