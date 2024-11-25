Is AGT Winner Richard Goodall Still Working as a Janitor? An Update (EXCLUSIVE)

In NBC Insider's interview with the Season 19 winner, the crooning custodian gave us some exciting updates.

While dozens of Acts have stolen our hearts on America's Got Talent, fans will never forget Richard Goodall, the soft-spoken janitor blessed with powerhouse vocals.

After blowing the AGT Judges away with his "spectacular" cover of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing" in Season 19 auditions, Goodall scored a coveted Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum, cementing the janitor as a frontrunner in the competition.

Audiences quickly fell in love with Goodall's humble attitude and unexpected power behind his voice, fearlessly tackling beloved classic rock hits during his AGT run. It was no surprise when, after teaming up with several members of Journey for a mind-blowing Finals performance, Goodall earned America's vote and was named the Season 19 champion.

NBC Insider spoke with Richard Goodall for an exclusive interview, where he dished details about what life's been like since winning AGT. Those obsessed with the charming janitor will be excited to learn he's still happily working at West Vigo High School.

AGT's Richard Goodall tells NBC Insider he'll keep his janitor job until he "can't anymore"

Goodall's life-changing win has made some wonder if he'll leave his day job to dive into an entertainment career. During NBC Insider's chat with Goodall, it was clear that he's still on cloud nine following his AGT win and happily juggling his janitor gig with his budding music career.

"I'm still at the school, but things are going on behind the scenes, you know, some concerts are popping up," Goodall told us. "I'm actually leaving tomorrow for Riverside, California, to do a festival lights thing... A lot of amazing things are just popping up, and so I'll continue to work at the school until, you know, I can't anymore."

Following his emotional Season 19 win on AGT, the West Vigo student body, staff, and alums gave Goodall a welcome party fit for a king by hosting a pep rally in his honor. Better yet, Terre Haute city officials awarded Goodall a key to the city.

"As far as I go and [my wife] go, this is the first time our life has been unscripted," Goodall told Indiana-based WTHR amid the festivities. "AGT has not only changed our life, but money aside, the opportunities are kind of endless right now."

When asked about what life working at the school has been like since becoming a national sensation, Goodall remained endearingly humble. "They were [freaking out] at first, but they see me every day, so it's kind of like, they still remember me from the show, but they see me every day," Goodall explained. "So the fame is starting to wear off, I guess. I don't necessarily call it fame, but they, you know, most people do, definitely here in Terre Haute, Indiana."

While Goodall is happy at West Vigo High, he couldn't be happier about his performance calendar. Goodall tore the house down after singing the national anthem at a November Indiana Pacers game and visited Illinois State University to do the same. As for what's on the horizon, he tells NBC Insider that he's opening for Judge Howie Mandel in an upcoming show and will perform his first full concert in Pittsburg's Palace Theatre in January 2025.

"A lot of things are happening, moving behind the scenes..." Goodall told us. "A lot of exciting stuff going on."

We can't wait to see where Goodall's career heads next. In the meantime, watch America's Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.