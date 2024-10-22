Richard Goodall Hit New Heights During a Soaring "God Bless the USA" Cover

One of the best parts of getting to know the winners of America's Got Talent over the years is seeing how far they've come and how talented they've been all along — and Season 19 winner Richard Goodall is no different.

In June 2022, the now-famous singing janitor showed off the vocal talent that would eventually propel him to superstardom with a phenomenal cover of Lee Greenwood's iconic "God Bless the USA" that every AGT fan should see for themselves.

Goodall effortlessly sings one of the most famous patriotic songs in American history. Although he became a household name by performing some of the biggest arena-rock anthems in the world, the fact that Goodall can pull off a classic country tune is a testament to his range.

It helps that viewers can feel the emotion as he passionately sings the famous refrain.

(Of course, what makes the video even sweeter is the text overlay reading "First TicTok," honestly.)

Looking back, it's clear Goodall was meant to become the eventual Season 19 champion! Just a few days after winning AGT, Goodall went back to work at the school where he is employed as a janitor, and received a hero's welcome from the faculty and students in the form of a pep rally thrown in his honor!

"You don't choose TV, TV chooses you," Goodall explained in front of his students during the pep rally. "Yeah, I had a good story, [but] I've been singing to you kids for years and years. At the end of the day, I had enough talent to showcase not just me, but all of you amazing people."

Before the pep rally ended, Goodall made sure to impart some wisdom to his students.

"If I was young like all of you, I've got the rest of my life to do many great, wonderful things," he addressed his students. "But, being 55, you have a little bit different perspective. All I can tell you is the best is yet to come."

Here's what to know about "God Bless the USA"

Also known as "Proud to Be an American," the song was released in 1984 as a track off Greenwood's You've Got a Good Love Comin' album.

"God Bless the USA" has enjoyed two runs near the top of the charts. In 1984, it reached #7 on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart, and after the events of September 11, 2001, sparked a renewed interest in the song, it reached the #16 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Countless artists have covered "God Bless the USA," most notably Beyoncé and Dolly Parton.