"Singing Janitor" Richard Goodall Brought to Tears By His Students in Indiana (VIDEO)

Tears ran down his face when it was revealed that 55-year-old school janitor Richard Goodall won Season 19 of America's Got Talent. Those happy tears haven't stopped since — especially during his return to the school where he works!

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

In wholesome footage captured by the Indiana-based WTHR news team, Goodall made his triumphant return to West Vigo High School on September 27. Students, staff, and alumni gave the singing sensation a hero's welcome during a pep rally the janitor will never forget.

Goodall was in tears for most of the visit as his students showered him with cheers and high-fives at every turn. City officials even awarded him the key to his hometown of Terre Haute, Indiana.

The highlight of his visit has to be walking the halls of the school for the first time not as a janitor — but as an AGT winner and America's newest millionaire. Unsurprisingly, Goodall couldn't help but become emotional in words to the local news.

"As far as I go and [my wife] go, this is the first time our life has been unscripted," Goodall explained to WTHR. "I mean, AGT has not only changed our life, but money aside, the opportunities are kind of endless right now."

Richard Goodall's future looks bright — and he has his students to thank

Who knows what's in store for Goodall, but fans can be certain it will involve the world-class vocal ability that made him a household name over the past few months during his unforgettable run on AGT. Even fans in the YouTube comments are blown away and in awe of Goodall's talent and character.

"This couldn't have happened to a better, more influential man," wrote one commenter. "'Don't Stop Believin' is such a wonderful theme for the school to have. Kids, even a janitor can dream big and make it in America."

Ultimately, Goodall credits his students for inspiring him to make that all-important first step and audition for AGT. This decision famously earned him a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum. According to IndyStar, Goodall thanked all the "amazing people" he interacted with as a janitor.

Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum during Season 19 Episode 20 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"You don't choose TV, TV chooses you," Goodall explained in front of his students, echoing what he said live on AGT after winning. "Yeah, I had a good story, [but] I've been singing to you kids for years and years. At the end of the day, I had enough talent to showcase not just me, but all of you amazing people."

Goodall even took his time on stage to deliver a poignant message to the students, reminding them of their own incredibly bright futures.

"If I was young like all of you, I've got the rest of my life to do many great, wonderful things," he addressed his students. "But, being 55, you have a little bit different perspective. All I can tell you is the best is yet to come."