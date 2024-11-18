Richard Goodall Sang the National Anthem A Capella and His High Note Is Exquisite

EXCLUSIVE: The First 90 Seconds of NBC's Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked Special

America's Got Talent Season 19 winner Richard Goodall's victory lap is still going strong!

On November 17, the famous singing janitor traded his work boots for basketball sneakers as he sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Indiana Pacers home game against the Miami Heat. Fans and players alike were treated to a powerful national anthem performance:

Watch Richard Goodall perform the national anthem here.

"Indiana's own Richard Goodall brought the house down with his rendition of the National Anthem today 🎤💙," the team captioned.

"Brought the house down" is an understatement. Goodall blew the roof off the arena!

Donning a Pacers sweatshirt, Goodall didn't treat fans with just one high note. No, he capped his national anthem performance with a handful of unbelievable high notes.

The 55-year-old's powerhouse vocals that fueled his meteoric rise invoked Journey-esque comparisons throughout Season 19 – and that same stunning range was on full display inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

(For what it's worth, Goodall can take credit for helping his hometown team win — the Pacers defeated the Heat handily, 119-110.)

Singing the national anthem has been a rite of passage for AGT winners in recent years. Season 14 winner Kodi Lee recently kicked off the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-2025 basketball season, while Season 12 champion Darci Lynne took her talents to Oklahoma City before a 2024 Thunder game.

Richard Goodall reflects on his Season 19 journey

Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum during Season 19 Episode 20 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Now that his whirlwind journey is over, Goodall has had time to reflect on the events that turned his life upside-down. When speaking to NBC Insider, Goodall explained what's been going through his head since he finished his unforgettable AGT Season 19 run.

"I just had an absolutely amazing time with all these people out here and anybody who is even remotely thinking about it, if you've got even just a little bit of talent and you think that you might have something, give it a shot!" he said. "I mean, I'm going to be 55 in October and look at me… Six months ago, I would have thought you were crazy and look at me now. It was just because [my wife] Ang said 'Get on that plane and make it happen.'"

As far as dispensing advice to AGT hopefuls worldwide, Goodall put it all into proper perspective: if you've been dreaming of performing on that stage, take that shot!

"Just don't sell yourself short," he warned. "At least, bare minimum, give it a shot. Don't be that person who says 'Well I could have done this and I didn't do it.' Take the shot. What have you got to lose?"