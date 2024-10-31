Kodi Lee's Powerful Vocals Filled an Arena During a Stellar National Anthem Rendition

The AGT star has been known to kick off a sporting event or two in his day!

It's been more than five years since Kodi Lee first graced the stage of America's Got Talent in Season 14, and we're happy to report that not only is he still performing, but he's sounding better than ever in 2024.

In a video shared by his official Instagram account, Lee gave AGT fans another glimpse of what he's been up toPow lately, performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024 season home opener. On October 22, he gave Lakers fans a performance they'd never forget.

"Thank you @lakers for inviting me to sing the national anthem for opening night!! I had such an amazing time at my first live NBA game! Heck yeah! 🏀🇺🇸🎤," the AGT alum captioned.

The best part? Lee performed it a cappella and was introduced to the crowd as a "musical savant." That's right; Lee doesn't need background music. All he needs is his impeccable tone and fantastic range.

We're sure everybody in the Staples Center was thinking the same thing after Lee finished his rousing rendition of the national anthem:

"America, heck yeah!"

Of course, longtime fans of Lee know this wasn't the first time the uber-talented 28-year-old helped open a major sporting event. In 2022, Lee performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2022 NFL Draft and hit a high note during the "O'er the land of the free" part that blew away football fans everywhere.

(Lee's performance obviously motivated the Lakers to start their season with a win — the LeBron James-led squad defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103.)

Here's what to know about "The Star-Spangled Banner"

Written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 and sung over a then-popular British arrangement titled "To Anacreon in Heaven," "The Star-Spangled Banner" became instantly popular as an American patriotic anthem during the 19th century. Key was inspired to write the lyrics after witnessing the British Navy's bombardment of Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812 — and the rest, as they say, is history.

In 1931, the United States Congress passed a resolution declaring "The Star-Spangled Banner" the country's official national anthem.

Fast-forward to 2024, and "The Star-Spangled Banner" is performed everywhere — from the beginning of sporting events to the medal ceremonies at the Olympics (assuming Team USA is being awarded the gold, of course). Many talented artists also have national anthem performances on their resumes — including The Voice's Kelly Clarkson, AGT alum Darci Lynne, and Sunday Night Football's Carrie Underwood

But as we all know, nobody can belt out those iconic lyrics like Lee!