Tom Ball Just Shared a Deeply Romantic Cover of Billy Joel's "She's Got a Way"

The legendary Billy Joel just ended his 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden, but America's Got Talent alum Tom Ball has just proven he's got the talent fill the Piano Man's shoes one day.

On July 26, Ball shared a throwback video of himself playing — and singing — an emotive rendition of Joel's classic 1971 tune, "She's Got a Way." It's yet another example of why millions of AGT fans consider Ball one of the best vocalists in the show's history.

"A little throwback to one of my first home covers after BGT," Ball captioned the video on Instagram, referring to his 2022 stint on Britain's Got Talent. "Who remembers that?"

Whether they're revisiting the moment or watching it for the very first time, Ball's followers deemed his rendition unforgettable. "You've got one of the best voices on this planet," one of the video's most-liked comments declared.

Tom Ball from "AGT: All-Stars" and "Britain's Got Talent." Photo: NBC

Watch Tom Ball's piano-driven Billy Joel cover

Ball's powerful vocal range and gorgeous tone are a perfect fit for Joel's beloved ballad — and now fans worldwide are surely craving a full-length cover performance! We know we are.

While we're not sure anything tops Ball's jaw-dropping performance of "Live and Let Die" as a Noodle the Cat on a 2023 episode of Britain's Got Talent, the 26-year-old performing a song like "She's Got a Way" perfectly captures the same passion and emotion emitted by Joel in the live recording that made the song famous.

What to know about Billy Joel's "She's Got a Way"

Released as the lead track off 1971's Cold Spring Harbor, "She's Got a Way" is one of Joel's best-known songs, frequently played at weddings over 50 years after its original release.

While the studio version of "She's Got a Way" failed to top the charts in the United States, the live version, from the 1981 Songs in the Attic album, reached number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 that same year.

Believe it or not, Joel had second thoughts about this now-iconic love song when he first recorded it.

"I thought it was cornball for years," Joel revealed in a 1981 interview with Mary Campbell of the Associated Press. "I had trouble singing it at first. Then I got into it and decided everybody has a corny side, I suppose."

Although Joel didn't perform "She's Got a Way" during his final show at Madison Square Garden, Ball's throwback version is more than enough to please fans who can't get enough of one of the most heartfelt ballads of all time.