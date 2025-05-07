Tom Ball's Voice Is Rarefied Beauty Singing the "Perfect Wedding Song"

Tom Ball may have just created a masterpiece.

How to Watch Watch the Season 20 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In an April 27 Instagram post, the America's Got Talent alum shared an amazing snippet of an original song that seems tailor-made to be played at weddings. It's clear Ball has been busy lately, but casually dropping a first dance ballad is not something we were expecting out of the star at this point. Even Ball himself is well aware of the potential in the track, as evidenced by his caption.

"Is This The Perfect Wedding Song? 👰🏼✨," he asked in his caption. "If you like it, let me know and I'll record a full version!!"

Unsurprisingly, the song — while incomplete — is passionate and gorgeous, with Ball's all-star vocals shining as usual.

The lyrics are swoon-worthy, to say the least, especially the infinitely memorable chorus:

"All of me is thinking of when I can hold in my arms and tell you it's true / I know it's true, the best part of going away is coming home to you."

So, does Ball have a hit on his hands? We'll keep everyone posted if he decides to get in the studio and record a full version of this marvelous little love song.

Tom Ball and his wife, Hannah, welcome their first child

Tom Ball and Hannah Ball attend the America's Got Talent: All-Stars Red Carpet at Radford Studio Center on November 3, 2022 in Studio City, California. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Sure, he's currently touring all over the UK and his latest album, Spotlight, is ready to drop, but those events pale in comparison to the biggest news of Ball's life thus far: The birth of his first child!

In a joyous January 18 Instagram post, Ball revealed that he's a first-time dad, and his baby is the cutest thing ever. Adeline Hope was born at midnight and weighed a healthy 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

The three photos Ball shared of his daughter are adorable enough, but it's what he wrote in the caption that has made fans' hearts melt. The couple gave birth through IVF, and the payoff couldn't have been better for the couple.

"We're absolutely bursting with love, and the middle name 'Hope' reflects everything our little miracle has given us throughout a long, difficult journey," Ball wrote. "IVF has now changed our life and we're so thankful to have our beautiful little girl. Honestly, it's our dream come true."