Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend Get Deep | Behind the Mic | The Voice

Tom Ball and His Wife Hannah Welcome Their 1st Child! Find Out Her Sweet Name

Happy days are here for Tom Ball and his wife, Hannah. They just welcomed their first child into the world.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

Forget about the release of an upcoming album and an extensive concert tour; this is the biggest news of the year for the America's Got Talent: All-Stars alum. In a joyous January 18 Instagram post, Ball revealed that he's a first-time dad, and his baby is the cutest thing ever. Little Adeline Hope was born at midnight and weighed a healthy 7 lbs, 5 oz.

Look at how happy Ball and Hannah are. The three photos Ball shared of his daughter are adorable enough, but it's what he wrote in the caption that has made fans' hearts melt. The couple gave birth through IVF, and the payoff couldn't have been better for the couple.

"We're absolutely bursting with love, and the middle name 'Hope' reflects everything our little miracle has given us throughout a long, difficult journey," Ball wrote. "IVF has now changed our life and we're so thankful to have our beautiful little girl. Honestly, it's our dream come true."

RELATED: Tom Ball's Thunderous, Captivating Voice Is a Revelation Singing This U2 Classic

With that, the world-class singer told his fans that he's taking a much-deserved break from social media to enjoy his growing family in private.

"With an epic tour and album inbound fast, I'm taking a small break from socials to enjoy this gorgeous baby bubble and moment with my girls," he said.

Ball will need as much family time as he can ge. Based on the preparation we've seen him undertake, he's going to be exhausted by the time his upcoming tour is finished. In so many ways, 2025 is shaping up to be the singer's best year ever!

Tom Ball speaks on the significance of his daughter's name

Shortly after the birth of his daughter, Ball spoke to UK-based Daily Mail and gave fans insight into the importance of Adeline's name.

"We'd decided on Adeline years ago," Ball revealed. "When we were first trying for a baby we knew that the girl's name would be Adeline because of a song, it turns out a couple of songs now, but initially, there's a song called 'Sweet Adeline' by Avi Kaplan, we love him and his music. And then another one of our favourite bands, Alt-J released a song called 'Adeline' and we were like this is a sign, it's such a beautiful name."

Tom Ball and Hannah Ball attend the America's Got Talent: All-Stars Red Carpet at Radford Studio Center on November 3, 2022 in Studio City, California. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Like any good parents would do, Ball and Hannah even serenaded their newborn with those special songs not long after she was born!

"We've even played the songs when Adeline came back into the ward," he said. "I've been singing it to her, too."

Adeline's a lucky baby — her dad is going to spoil her in more ways than one, including singing to her as only he can!