Gwen Stefani Took Blake Shelton to Italy for the "Greatest Birthday Ever" (PICS)

From a cowboy boot to the country shaped like a boot! Former The Voice Coach Blake Shelton celebrated his 48th birthday on June 18 la dolce vita style in Italy.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

It was all thanks to his wife, fellow former The Voice Coach Gwen Stefani, and the pictures from their trip are delightfully dorky.

The self-deprecating musician posted hilarious pictures from the trip on Instagram, though they're not the typical tourist snaps most capture. Instead, Shelton posted a photo of himself snoozing under a mylar "Happy Birthday" banner, and a selfie wearing "Happy Birthday" novelty glasses and a disco ball helmet. You can take the boy out of Nashville, but you can't take the honky-tonk out of the boy.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani's Youngest Son Runs to Hug Blake Shelton in Heartwarming Video

Blake Shelton turns 48 in Italy with Gwen Stefani

"Thanks for the birthday wishes everybody. I’ve drank so much in Italy that Gwen wanted to be sure I made it back to the hotel safely… I’m still not there though…" Shelton captioned a picture of himself exploring Rome by bicycle. The Country crooner wore his helmet, which Stefani probably loved as well. Safety first.

"Happy birthday Blake! Blake’s first Italy trip is a moment in history!" commented The Voice Coach John Legend. Legend definitely knows the magic of an Italy trip, having visited Lake Como for his wedding to Chrissy Teigen and their vow renewal as well.

Fellow Coach Niall Horan added, "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

RELATED: Adam Levine Says Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Together Is "So Wrong But Right"

"Thank you @gwenstefani for the greatest birthday ever!!!!! Plus we finally found the hotel…" he shared. "That’s my guy…🙌" commented Carson Daly.

Gwen Stefani's sentimental tribute for Blake Shelton's birthday

For a sweeter snapshot of their relationship, check out the montage Stefani posted, filled with adorable moments from their life together over the years and set to their song "Purple Irises."

"Happy bday to the greatest, @blakeshelton 🤍 u are my everything !!" she wrote, still so in love.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

The couple met in 2014 while as Coaches on Season 7 of The Voice as they were both going through divorces from previous partners. "It's not something that anybody could have seen coming — besides God, I guess. It doesn't look like it would make sense, you know?" Shelton told CMT, according to PopSugar. "But all I can tell you is, it does. It just makes the most perfect sense for us and where we're at in our lives." And all these years later, it still does.