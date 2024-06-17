Gwen Stefani's Youngest Son Runs to Hug Blake Shelton in Heartwarming Video

Gwen Stefani loves sharing glimpses at her family life on Instagram.

Fans of the returning Voice Coach were treated to a super-sweet homage to her oldest son, Kingston, on his 18th birthday. And now, in honor of Father's Day 2024, Stefani is at it again in the very best way.

On June 16, Stefani posted another heartfelt video montage in honor of her husband, Blake Shelton. Set to their duet, "Happy Anywhere," the Instagram clip showcased how integral Shelton is to the family — and it especially highlighted his wonderful relationship with her three sons. Our favorite part was two throwback clips of her youngest, 10-year-old Apollo, embracing his stepdad. (Stefani also has 15-year-old Zuma). In one video he sweetly envelopes him in one of the biggest hugs, and in the other, Apollo runs to greet Shelton as he was dressed up like the Easter bunny.

"And a very happy Father's Day to Blake Shelton 🤍 we love u so much !!" she captioned.

We think the word love doesn't do enough justice. The kids are over-the-moon obsessed with Shelton, and it's clear the nine-time Voice winner feels the same!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton together are a perfect match

We can't get enough of these candid videos that have become a hallmark of Stefani and Shelton's nearly 10-year relationship. Whether Stefani is swooning over a sold-out Nashville crowd chanting her husband's name or putting their relationship into proper perspective in honor of Valentine's Day, the love between these two musical powerhouses is genuinely something to behold.

Adding a stepfather to the mix can be challenging for any mom (and her kids, for that matter), but Shelton has not only stepped up to the plate, he's routinely knocked the ball out of the park. In a 2023 sit down with Access Hollywood, Shelton admitted that he loves making his stepkids a priority, especially since leaving The Voice after Season 23.

"I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I'm not the first person that I think about anymore," Shelton confessed. "Even to the small little things when you go, 'I think I'll do this,' the very next thought is always, 'Well, wait a minute. How's that going to work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?' I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time."

"There's no way around it," he explained. "If you're going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."