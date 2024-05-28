Gwen Stefani Shares Rare, Unseen Baby Pics of Son Kingston for His 18th Birthday

Returning Coach for The Voice Season 26, pop icon Gwen Stefani, commemorated her son Kingston's 18th birthday by posting a tribute to him on Instagram. The heartfelt sentiment was a collection of rare baby pictures and home video footage fans have never seen!

Gwen Stefani celebrates her son's 18th birthday with a touching tribute

“happiest of birthdays Kingston🤍 my first born baby boy :) cannot believe u are 18 today… i love u! 🥰,” Stefani.

The video, set to the UB40 classic "Kingston Town," features adorable clips from Kingston's childhood through adolescence, capped off by a few handsome, more recent photos alongside his stepdad, Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton has been mentally preparing for Kingston's milestone

Shelton, who has a jaw-dropping nine (!!!) Voice victories under his belt, has fully embraced his stepfather role. In an interview with ET ahead of Kingston's birthday, the cowboy said, "If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect. Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's... it's gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that, either. But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."

Throughout the years, Shelton has been a true partner alongside Stefani with her kids. Whether he's taking the boys on a fishing trip or inviting them to visit him on the set of The Voice, Shelton is a very hands-on stepdad.

In fact, it's being such a present stepdad that made Shelton take a step back from The Voice after Season 23.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always,‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

“I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."