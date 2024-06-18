"If you had told me that Blake Shelton would be with Gwen Stefani , I would have told you you’re out of your mind," Adam Levine told Howard Stern in an interview in 2017.

Adam Levine Says Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Together Is "So Wrong But Right"

Audiences may tune into The Voice to hear the singers, but they stay for the playful interactions between the Coaches. And founding Coach Adam Levine, who's returning to the series for Season 27 after a multi-year break, opened up in 2017 about two fan-favorite Coaches who've had many fun moments together on the show: IRL couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Adam Levine didn't understand Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together at first

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"If you had told me that Blake Shelton would be with Gwen Stefani I would have told you you’re out of your mind. But it’s so wrong it’s right," the Maroon 5 frontman told Howard Stern in an interview (watch below).

Levine and Shelton had a bromance/rivalry on The Voice when they were Coaches together, one that's going to continue when Levine returns (even though Shelton won't be back). Newest Season 27 Coach Kelsea Ballerini joked to People, "I feel very strongly I'm going to have to really fight Adam Levine. I know it's a big deal that he's coming back, but yeah — I feel like we're going to be frenemies. Just kidding. However, I've gotten some pep talks from Blake about how to take him down!"

Adam Levine's return to The Voice is almost upon us

"The OG is back in the building! I’M COMING BACK to #TheVoice next Spring 2025," Levine wrote on Instagram to announce his comeback. Levine first departed in 2019 to focus and spend more time with his family.

"I was ready to not be doing it anymore ... for a little bit," Levine said of his decision to leave the series in a 2019 interview with Howard Stern. "I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it because it was a life-altering experience being on that show ... and then it got to the point where I got married, I had two kids, and I wanted to spend time with them."

