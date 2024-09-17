See Kelly Clarkson With an Ultra-Dark Bob Haircut & Emo-Rock Side Bangs

The Kelly Clarkson Show Host has experienced a hair evolution through the years. And this 2007 bob was so chic.

Kelly Clarkson is a beauty icon, especially when it comes to her hair. The Voice Coach alum and host of her eponymous talk show is an emblem for one of the 2000s' most popular hairstyles: blonde, chunky highlights. And since then, she's given us many different looks—all gorgeous, all iconic.

There was the time she rocked ear-length, curly darker hair in 2006. That same year, she also debuted an edgy, honey-blonde bob. In recent years she's kept her hair fairly uniform: long, flow-y, colored a mix of blonde and brown. But even now, she can't resist a little change (remember when she unveiled her chic bangs in 2023?).

That said, Clarkson's most dramatic hairstyles are in the archives, including this below moment rom 2007. She attended a NASCAR event rocking an ultra-dark bob styled with era-appropriate emo bangs. Check out a photo:

Kelly Clarkson's emo bangs are forever iconic

Kelly Clarkson speaks at a press conference during practice for the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2007 in Daytona, Florida. Photo: John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR

The darker look was reflective of Clarkson's music at the time. She was in the midst of recording her third studio album, My December—released, famously, not in December but June. The record was a departure for Clarkson, especially after the mega-success of her more pop-oriented second album, Breakaway. For My December, Clarkson went in a more rock and alternative direction; even the album's artwork had a gothic-romance aesthetic.

Fast-forward two decades: Clarkson's most recent album, Chemistry, dropped in June 2023.

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing," Clarkson said of the project. "Because I didn't want everyone to think I was just coming out with some, 'I'm angry, I'm sad' [album], just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on. Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that's why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album."