Reba McEntire & Kelly Clarkson Are Vocal Soulmates Singing "Because of You"

With dozens of awards, several beloved albums, and an Emmy-winning talk show, Kelly Clarkson is an industry powerhouse. Music, however, is her core, and one of Clarkson's most endearing hits is "Because of You" from her 2004 album Breakaway.

The song is so powerful, The Voice Season 26 Coach Reba McEntire couldn't help but cover it on her Duets album from 2007—and she asked Clarkson to join her,

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson's duet of "Because of You"

"Because of You" had already stolen hearts in 2004 with its raw honesty and haunting melody, but when McEntire added her vocals into the mix, we got something show-stopping.

McEntire's magnetic storytelling shines on this track. Her warm, rich vocals complement Clarkson's pop-rock tenor. With the addition of McEntire, "Because of You" transcends genres, merging pop and country seamlessly.

McEntire and Clarkson's "Because of You" reached an impressive number-two on Billboard's Hot Country Songs. In the accompanying music video, the women star as Hollywood lounge singers who lament over a tumultuous relationship.

In 2008, Clarkson and McEntire's duet of "Because of You" scored a Grammy nomination for Best Vocal Country Collaboration, and they performed it at the ceremony.

"I've worked with Reba a lot over my career. I love working with Reba," Clarkson said after McEntire arrived at The Voice as a Season 23 Mega Mentor. "I love doing it in this capacity because she's helped me tons musically as an Artist."

"I am so proud of Kelly," McEntire said in response. "She has grown as an artist, as a teacher, from when we first met in 2002 ... She was a baby! Now she's just matured into this wonderful woman that I am just so proud of, and I love her with all my heart."

