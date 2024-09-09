Kelly Clarkson's Chunky Blonde Highlights Are Such a Dramatic, Iconic Look

TikTok is going bananas over Kelly Clarkson's chunky blonde highlights from the early 2000s. Do you remember them?

Say what you want about the early 2000s era, but it gave us some legendary celebrity hairstyles.

Take Kelly Clarkson, a Voice Coach alum and host of her own eponymous talk show. The Grammy-winning singer has rocked some iconic hairstyles over the past few decades, but one in particular lives rent-free in fans' heads: her chunky blonde highlights from 2002.

Let's take a trip down memory lane together, shall we?

This photo, below, was taken from Clarkson's American Idol days. While her voice ultimately won over America, it's those highlights that really made her a beauty icon. And get this: The look is having a moment again on social media in 2024.

Kelly Clarkson's chunky blonde highlights from the 2000s are having a resurgence on TikTok

Kelly Clarkson performs on "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Ca. Tuesday, August 27, 2002. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Do a quick TikTok search for "Kelly Clarkson chunky blonde highlights," and you'll find women attempting to recreate the look in 2024. With Y2K fashion being in vogue again, it only make sense that hair looks from the aughts are having a bit of a renaissance. Next up: Jelly shoes!

The Kelly Clarkson Show returns this fall

Season 6 of The Kelly Clarkson Show is right around the corner (it premieres September 23), and Clarkson is already promising tons of fun surprises and jaw-dropping music moments for viewers. (Kellyokes for the win!)

Take a look at this star-studded lineup of celebs who will be part of the upcoming season in one form or another: Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Adam Brody, Michael Bublé, Jim Carrey, Colin Farrell, Jelly Roll, Anna Kendrick, Adam Lambert, Miranda Lambert, Trevor Noah, Teddy Swims, Uma Thurman, Keith Urban, Ali Wong, Kate Winslet, Questlove, and Zachary Quinto—to name a few.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has won a lot of Daytime Emmy Awards, including the honors of Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host four times (2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023) and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show four times (2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024).

We have a feeling Clarkson would love to get five in a row with Season 6—and based on what we've been hearing about the new season, she has a good chance.

