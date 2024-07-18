The TODAY anchor's milestone birthday is coming up sooner than you think, and we're all invited to the celebrations.

In just a few weeks, one of TODAY's best will celebrate a very special occasion: Her 60th birthday on August 9!

Last year, during a TODAY conversation with Jenna Bush Hager, Kotb revealed that "59 is glorious," so something tells us that she will bring that same kind of enthusiasm and optimism toward turning the big 6-0.

Viewers have watched Kotb celebrate birthday after birthday during the star's epic TODAY tenure that started in 2007, and there has been one constant during that time: She always views her birthday as something to celebrate. In a 2022 TODAY segment, she explained how she still feels her best days are ahead.

"When you get to be in your 50s and you're a woman, you do know exactly who you are," Kotb revealed. "Like I'm here to tell you, as you go through your years in life, your best years — your most confident, your clearest years — are ahead for you."

But Kotb's undying optimism doesn't end there. In a 2023 Oprah Daily video, Kotb confessed that she finally found herself at a stage in life where she felt authentically "whole."

"The things that make me feel whole now are me being authentically myself," she said. "Isn't it so weird, that it's taken me to this stage in life to finally say, 'This is me. Warts and all, this is me. Take me or leave me, this is me.' That makes me feel whole, being myself."

The longtime TODAY anchor expertly navigated through her 50s — and we have a feeling that her 60s will be even better. On August 9, don't be afraid to wish the superstar mom a very happy birthday on social media!

When is Hoda Kotb's birthday? Kotb's birthday is August 9, 1960.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager appear on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on Monday November 1, 2021 Photo: Getty Images

Although Kotb's family will most certainly shower her with gifts and affection to commemorate her 60th, TODAY is upping the ante with one of their most extravagant birthday celebrations ever, "Hoda's 60th Birthday Bash!"

On Monday, August 12, TODAY will be transformed into a Kotb Appreciation Day with a can't-miss celebration to remember. Live music will be provided by country superstars Little Big Town, and there will be cake. It will be the perfect way for Kotb to kick off the week — and her 60s. Her TODAY co-stars will also be in attendance to celebrate Kotb's special day.

Like most TODAY special events, viewers and fans can attend in person (details here). Of course, if you can't make it to Rockefeller Plaza on August 12, tune in to TODAY and help celebrate Kotb's milestone birthday from the comfort of your home.