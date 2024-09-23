Keke Palmer's Adorable Baby Son Lit Up as She Sang a Song About Him (VIDEO)

What a cute little musical moment between the Password Host and her son, Leo.

On September 20, Emmy Award-winning Password Host Keke Palmer shared a video on social media of her 1-year-old son Leo that will make your heart melt. In it, she sings a catchy tune with Leo's name in it, and the little guy can't help but smile and sing along. It's so adorable.

Watch Keke Palmer and her son sing together in the video here.

"My mom made another new song for me and this time I started singing it with her 😏✌🏾," captioned "Leo" on his official Instagram account.

Fans already know that Palmer is a musical force—but who knew little Leo is well on his way to following in his mom's footsteps? Not only did he "harmonize" with Palmer at just the right times in this clip, he couldn't even handle his own cuteness by the end of the song.

From his vocal skills to his fashion sense, Leo is becoming a cultural icon, just like his mother!

Keke Palmer: "I don't want to raise [my son] to be afraid"

For Palmer, motherhood is her top priority in life. In an early 2024 interview with Teen Vogue, she was candid explaining how she raises her son.

"I think about my son—I don't want to raise him to be afraid," she said. "I don't want to raise him to have no boundaries or for him to be naïve, either. But I want to raise him to know that life is a school, get out there and learn."

According to Palmer, love is all she—and the world—needs, and that's exactly the kind of lasting legacy she hopes she leaves.

"A part of learning in this place, I think, is to love and to know how to first be unconditionally loving to yourself, so that you know how to love others and be of service to others in a way that doesn't disadvantage them but instead empowers them," Palmer said. "That's what I would hope that the legacy is for me. And for anyone that wants to follow me, I hope that's what they see too."