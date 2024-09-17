Keke Palmer's Skin Is Glowing in Beautiful Makeup-Free Selfie (PICS)

Wiz Khalifa and Jimmy Shout It Out in a Holla-Themed Round of Password

We should all start asking Keke Palmer for skincare tips.

On September 15, the award-winning host of Password (who became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show last year) capped off her weekend by posting a gorgeous, makeup-free selfie that highlighted her beautiful glowing skin. The 31-year-old was absolutely radiating!

"This is the face a Virgo makes when they're proven right after they told you they was right," the star captioned. FYI, Palmer's birthday in August 26, right at the start of Virgo season.

Of course, any mention of Palmer must be accompanied by many mentions of her adorable son, Leo, who routinely steals all the attention away from his famous mama whenever the star shares photos or videos of the little guy on social media! We still can't get over how cute both mom and son looked over the summer while exploring Europe together.

Italy looks good on 1-year-old Leo, don't you think?

Keke Palmer came to a realization after becoming a mother

Raising Leo hasn't been easy for the first-time mom, but fortunately, she's taught herself a few things along the way.

In a 2023 interview with Parade, Palmer revealed what she learned about herself while raising her son. As it turns out, any anxiety she had before Leo was born has melted away as she realized she doesn't have to be "perfect."

"You are the perfect mom for your baby," she explained. "There's no wrong or right — everything that you do, everything you're learning; all the lessons and all the figuring it out, you are perfectly suited for your child."

Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In the end, Palmer confessed that it's always been about trusting herself, a mantra she has applied to motherhood.

"The reality and the truth is that there is no perfect anything, there's just you doing the thing," Palmer continued. "Once you have that confidence to just trust yourself, it becomes so much easier. There's this idea of what a mom looks like, and I don't really think that's fair because every mom is different."