Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Son Is Ready to Be Her Backup Dancer With These Moves

No one can resist the beat of an Usher song — even 1-year-old toddlers.

How to Watch Watch Password Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

While Keke Palmer was in rehearsal for her Usher tribute at this year's BET Awards, her 1-year-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, looked like he was ready to step in if they needed another backup dancer.

RELATED: Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Saying "Mama" for the First Time Will Make You Happy Cry

An adorable new Instagram video shows Leo watching Palmer practice her moves for her performance, and the little tyke can't help but dance along (Usher's music has that effect on people). The clip even ends with Leo accompanying his mom to the BET Awards stage as she prepares for her number.

"From rehearsals to the stage I made sure my mommy was ready for her performance! Thanks for listening to my critiques. You did almost as good as I would have," Leo "wrote" in the caption for the Instagram video.

RELATED: Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Son Was the Cutest Little Driver at This Car Exhibit

Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The BET Awards aired on June 30, and in honor of Usher receiving the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, a medley of Usher throwback tracks were performed by Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor, Bel-Air's Coco Jones, and Palmer, who wowed the crowd with her rendition of the 1997 hit, “You Make Me Wanna…”. This isn't the first time Palmer has shown her love for Usher: She also starred in the 2023 music video for his single, "Boyfriend."

Leo's dancing is just the latest cute moment the Emmy-winning Password Host has shared with her followers. The adorable kid recently donned some cool shades and sat in the (fake) driver's seat during a recent Italian vacation, and even had blue hair for his 1st birthday.

RELATED: Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Son Was the Cutest Little Driver at This Car Exhibit

How motherhood changed Keke Palmer

Palmer is a multi-hyphenate beloved celebrity, but she called being a mom her best role yet, as she wrote on Instagram in March 2023, about a month after Leo was born:

"Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all. Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!"