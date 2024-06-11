Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Son Was the Cutest Little Driver at This Car Exhibit

Password Host Keke Palmer recently took her 1-year-old son, Leo, on a family vacation to Italy, where they made the most of seeing everything Rome had to offer. Between exploring zoos (complete with Leo absolutely rocking a pair of sunglasses) and visiting family members who were also in Europe at the time, Palmer and her son clearly had a blast.

One photo from Palmer's Instagram carousel about the festivities reached maximum adorableness. It featured Leo sitting next to his cousin in a kid's museum car exhibit. A little driver in the making!

Take a look at the photo in the eighth slide of the Instagram carousel further down this article!

How motherhood changed Keke Palmer

A contestant, Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer, and Laverne Cox on Password Season 2 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Speaking to People shortly after Leo's birth in early 2023, Palmer confessed that becoming a mom for the first time gave her the confidence she never knew she needed.

"It just gave me a sense of freedom that I can't describe — where I'm not afraid, because it's like, this is what I have, this is who I am," she explained. "I never would have imagined that my son would have given me such a deep confidence and empowerment to just really be like, 'Yo, we about to do this.'"

From encouraging little Leo to embrace his inner Troll (with blue hair and everything) to sharing sweet moments of him growing up before our eyes, Palmer's love for Leo shines through everything she does.

"Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all," Palmer wrote on Instagram in March 2023 about motherhood. "Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!"

She continued, "Also, loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mom. I have so many things bagged in my Amazon cart, haven’t quite pulled the place the order button, but it feels good just adding it to the cart. You know, fake shopping hahaha. Mom 'stuff' is a big business, who knew."