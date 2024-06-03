Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Son, Leo, Is Too Cool Wearing Yellow Sunglasses in Rome

Keke Palmer recently took some much-deserved time off from Password to vacation in Europe — and it looks like her 1-year-old had just as much fun as she did!

Keke Palmer brings her 1-year-old son to Rome

Over the weekend, Palmer took to social media to share the details of her latest adventure. She took a trip through Italy, including a Rome stop where her son Leo took full advantage of all the country had to offer.

A seat on the zoo tram? Check. Adorable round-linsed yellow sunglasses? Check. Being too cool for school? Check. Little Leo is clearly living his best life. Of course, judging by the rest of the photos in Palmer's Instagram carousel, mom was having the time of her life overseas as well.

This isn't the first time Palmer's little pride and joy has captured the hearts of fans. In honor of Mother's Day 2024, the Password Host shared a memorable video of Leo dancing to the beat of his mom's voice.

"Happy Mother's Day to every and all mommies! I love being a mom more than I thought I would, and that was a lot already! I want a whole soccer team 🤣," she captioned. "Children are the light of the world and my son is the centerpiece of mine."

The Emmy winner is fully aware of the effect her son has on people, and it's something she doesn't take lightly. In fact, she recently revealed to PEOPLE that she's found the perfect balance lately — and she chalks it up to her maturity.

"I do feel like being 30, it's put me in a different head space that's allowed me to kind of feel more observational about my life," Palmer confessed. "I'm not so in the weeds of everything. I'm really trusting and having faith that everything will work out as it should. I think so much of that peace has come from my son."

Of course, being a mom to arguably the most adorable kid does keep her humble:

"People will be like, 'Oh my gosh, he's the cutest baby in the world.' I'm like, 'I know.'"