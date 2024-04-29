Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Howie Mandel Is Coming to Password! Watch the AGT Judge and Jimmy Fallon Face Off
And the America's Got Talent Judge came to play!
Sure, Howie Mandel knows America's Got Talent — but does he have Password talent? We're about to find out when the beloved Canadian comic and AGT Judge makes his debut on the game show on Tuesday, April 30.
In a new sneak peek at the upcoming episode of the Emmy-winning game show hosted by Keke Palmer, Mandel and his teammate Scott face off against Jimmy Fallon and Sandy in a heated round that would make any Password pro break a sweat.
Per tradition, Fallon kicks off the first round, and decides to pass the tough "Shakespeare" to Mandel. "I'm just such a fan of Howie Mandel and his work, so out of respect, I want you to go first," jokes The Tonight Show Host.
Mandel's clue is "theater." After Scott doesn't get it, it bounces back to Fallon and Sandy, who correctly guesses the British bard.
The round's like an intense game of tennis as the two teams go back and forth with passwords that range from everything like "facial" and "Doritos" to "rumor," and "pump."
Does Mandel possess Password powers and win the round? Watch to find out. Whoever leaves victorious, it is clear that Mandel came to play. Maybe next he could go back to his Deal or No Deal roots and pay a visit to Deal or No Deal Island?
How can I watch Password Season 2?
Password Season 2 airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, and new episodes will be available to stream on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET the day after they air on NBC.
In addition to America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel, Season 2 also features guest stars like Dancing with Myself Judge Liza Kosh, The Voice Coach Chance the Rapper, and Deal or No Deal Island Host Joe Manganiello.
Other celebrity players include Lauren Graham, Joel McHale, Wiz Khalifa, Johnny Knoxville, Lindsey Vonn, Roy Wood Jr., and more.