Watch Laverne Cox Slay a Perfect Round of Password, Helping a Contestant Win $25,000

"That was a master class," said an astonished Jimmy Fallon during the April 16 episode.

Laverne Cox is known for trailblazing roles in Orange is the New Black, Inventing Anna, and The Blacklist. And in addition to her Emmy-nominated acting skills, it turns out she's also a fierce Password player.

In a clip from the April 16 episode of the Emmy-winning game show hosted by Keke Palmer, a contestant named Saigim made it to the high-stakes bonus round, with the possibility of walking away with $25,000.

"It's always been my dream to go to Australia," Saigim answered when Palmer asked her what she'd do with the money if she won. It's always been bucket list, now that I'm engaged, it can be a honeymoon. Fingers crossed!"

Palmer then gave a crash course on how the high stakes rapid fire round will go down: "This is how the bonus round works, we're gonna give you 10 passwords beginning with the letter 'M' and continuing through each letter to the letter 'V.' You will be the clue-giver and start by choosing one celebrity to be the guesser."

Saigim chose the Orange is the New Black actress over star Jimmy Fallon to be her celebrity teammate. Saigim and Cox made their way to the center of the stage, as Cox joked about how they looked standing next to one another. "The height difference is legendary," she laughed. "It's iconic."

"You'll have 30 seconds to get as many of the passwords as you can then we'll take a break and the other celebrity will take over to guess the remaining passwords in 30 seconds," Palmer told the competitors. "For every correct answer you'll get $1,000 but if you sweep the board and get all 10 we'll send you home with $25,000."

The game was officially on, with Saigim's dream trip to Australia on the line.

A contestant and Laverne Cox on Password Season 2 Episode 6. Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Laverne Cox dominates her Password round

The round began with Saigim giving clues like "maximum," "cloth," and "dog," to get Cox to guess related passwords. The pressure was on, but Cox stayed calm. And as the kids would say, she ate, leaving no crumbs, with the last correct guess coming in with not a second to spare. Cox nailed all ten Passwords.

"Congratulations to Saigim — she just won $25,000!" Palmer declared, as everyone tried to recover.

"Jimmy, she didn't even need you!" Palmer told The Tonight Show Host as the crowd leaped to their feet. Saigim screamed and jumped up and down with joy as Palmer whooped to a stunned Cox, "you freakin' did it!"

"That was a masterclass," Fallon replied, astonished by how well Cox slayed the game.

Talk about legendary and iconic!

A contestant, Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer, and Laverne Cox on Password Season 2 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

