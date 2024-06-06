Keke Palmer Did a Broadway-Caliber Cover of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"

At 21 years old, Password Host Keke Palmer became the youngest actress to play Cinderella on Broadway. And two years before that, she showed off her Broadway-caliber singing voice in the movie Joyful Noise, for which she recorded a cover of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror." From the behind-the-scenes footage, it looks like she had a ton of fun in the studio, really getting into the spirit of the song. Check out the performance here.

About "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson

How to Watch Watch Password Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"Man in the Mirror" was the fourth consecutive single from Jackson's 1987 album Bad to reach number-one on the charts. It's a song about self-inspiration, encouraging the listener to reflect on their own actions and how they can make the world a better place. Per Rolling Stone, it was written by Glen Ballard and Siedah Garrett.

RELATED: Terry Fator Does Michael Jackson Justice with a Masterful "Human Nature" Cover

The lyrics to "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson

I'm gonna make a change for once in my life

It's gonna feel real good

Gonna make a difference, gonna make it right

As I turned up the collar on my favorite winter coat

This wind is blowin' my mind

I see the kids in the street with not enough to eat

Who am I to be blind, pretending not to see their needs?

A summer's disregard, a broken bottle top

And a one man's soul

They follow each other on the wind, ya know

'Cause they got nowhere to go

That's why I want you to know



I'm starting with the man in the mirror

I'm asking him to change his ways

And no message could have been any clearer

If you wanna make the world a better place

Take a look at yourself and then make a change

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na, na-na



I've been a victim of a selfish kinda love

It's time that I realize

There are some with no home

Not a nickel to loan

Could it be really me pretending that they're not alone?

A willow deeply scarred, somebody's broken heart

And a washed-out dream

They follow the pattern of the wind, ya see

'Cause they got no place to be

That's why I'm starting with me

Keke Palmer attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California; Michael Jackson wearing a red leather jacket at the opening of the stage musical, 'Dream Girls,' Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

I'm starting with the man in the mirror (Who?)

I'm asking him to change his ways (Who?)

And no message could have been any clearer

If you wanna make the world a better place

Take a look at yourself and then make a change

I'm starting with the man in the mirror (Who?)

I'm asking him to change his ways (Who?)

And no message could have been any clearer

If you wanna make the world a better place

Take a look at yourself and then make that change

I'm starting with the man in the mirror (Man in the mirror, oh, yeah)

I'm asking him to change his ways (Change his ways)

(Come on, change)

And no message could have been any clearer



If you wanna make the world a better place

Take a look at yourself and then make the change

You gotta get it right while you got the time

'Cause when you close your heart (You can't)

Then you close your mind (Close your, your mind!)



(That man, that man) I'm starting with the man in the mirror

(That man)

(Ohh yeah!)

(That man, that man) I'm asking him to change his ways

(That man, the man, you know, that man)

(Well I'll change!)

And no message could have been any clearer

If you want to make the world a better place

Take a look at yourself and then make that

(Take a look at yourself and then make that)

Change!

Hoo, hoo (Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na, na-na), hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo!

Gonna feel real good (Oh, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na, na-na)

Yeah, yeah, oh no, oh no

I'm gonna make a change

It's gonna feel real good, shamone (Change)

Just lift yourself, you know

You've got to start with yourself, (Yeah) hoo!

(Make that change) I gotta make that change today, hoo!

(Man in the mirror) You've got to, you got to not pick yourself, brother, hoo! (Yeah)

You know (Make that change)

I've gotta get that man, that man (Man in the mirror)

You've got to, you got to move, shamone, shamone

You got to stand up (Yeah), stand up (Make that change), stand up, stand up and lift yourself now (Man in the mirror)

Hoo, hoo, hoo! Aaow! (Yeah, make that change)

Go make that change, shamone (Man in the mirror)

You know it, you know it, you know it, you know (Change)

Make that change

RELATED: Kodi Lee Held the Longest Note While Singing This Iconic Michael Jackson Hit