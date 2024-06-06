Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Keke Palmer Did a Broadway-Caliber Cover of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"
Is there anything she can't do?
At 21 years old, Password Host Keke Palmer became the youngest actress to play Cinderella on Broadway. And two years before that, she showed off her Broadway-caliber singing voice in the movie Joyful Noise, for which she recorded a cover of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror." From the behind-the-scenes footage, it looks like she had a ton of fun in the studio, really getting into the spirit of the song. Check out the performance here.
About "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson
"Man in the Mirror" was the fourth consecutive single from Jackson's 1987 album Bad to reach number-one on the charts. It's a song about self-inspiration, encouraging the listener to reflect on their own actions and how they can make the world a better place. Per Rolling Stone, it was written by Glen Ballard and Siedah Garrett.
RELATED: Terry Fator Does Michael Jackson Justice with a Masterful "Human Nature" Cover
The lyrics to "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson
I'm gonna make a change for once in my life
It's gonna feel real good
Gonna make a difference, gonna make it right
As I turned up the collar on my favorite winter coat
This wind is blowin' my mind
I see the kids in the street with not enough to eat
Who am I to be blind, pretending not to see their needs?
A summer's disregard, a broken bottle top
And a one man's soul
They follow each other on the wind, ya know
'Cause they got nowhere to go
That's why I want you to know
I'm starting with the man in the mirror
I'm asking him to change his ways
And no message could have been any clearer
If you wanna make the world a better place
Take a look at yourself and then make a change
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na, na-na
I've been a victim of a selfish kinda love
It's time that I realize
There are some with no home
Not a nickel to loan
Could it be really me pretending that they're not alone?
A willow deeply scarred, somebody's broken heart
And a washed-out dream
They follow the pattern of the wind, ya see
'Cause they got no place to be
That's why I'm starting with me
I'm starting with the man in the mirror (Who?)
I'm asking him to change his ways (Who?)
And no message could have been any clearer
If you wanna make the world a better place
Take a look at yourself and then make a change
I'm starting with the man in the mirror (Who?)
I'm asking him to change his ways (Who?)
And no message could have been any clearer
If you wanna make the world a better place
Take a look at yourself and then make that change
I'm starting with the man in the mirror (Man in the mirror, oh, yeah)
I'm asking him to change his ways (Change his ways)
(Come on, change)
And no message could have been any clearer
If you wanna make the world a better place
Take a look at yourself and then make the change
You gotta get it right while you got the time
'Cause when you close your heart (You can't)
Then you close your mind (Close your, your mind!)
(That man, that man) I'm starting with the man in the mirror
(That man)
(Ohh yeah!)
(That man, that man) I'm asking him to change his ways
(That man, the man, you know, that man)
(Well I'll change!)
And no message could have been any clearer
If you want to make the world a better place
Take a look at yourself and then make that
(Take a look at yourself and then make that)
Change!
Hoo, hoo (Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na, na-na), hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo!
Gonna feel real good (Oh, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na, na-na)
Yeah, yeah, oh no, oh no
I'm gonna make a change
It's gonna feel real good, shamone (Change)
Just lift yourself, you know
You've got to start with yourself, (Yeah) hoo!
(Make that change) I gotta make that change today, hoo!
(Man in the mirror) You've got to, you got to not pick yourself, brother, hoo! (Yeah)
You know (Make that change)
I've gotta get that man, that man (Man in the mirror)
You've got to, you got to move, shamone, shamone
You got to stand up (Yeah), stand up (Make that change), stand up, stand up and lift yourself now (Man in the mirror)
Hoo, hoo, hoo! Aaow! (Yeah, make that change)
Go make that change, shamone (Man in the mirror)
You know it, you know it, you know it, you know (Change)
Make that change
RELATED: Kodi Lee Held the Longest Note While Singing This Iconic Michael Jackson Hit