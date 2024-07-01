You'll Love Coco Jones' Nod to Usher's Wife While Singing "There Goes My Baby"

The Bel-Air star was one of many artists who came together for the 2024 BET Awards' Usher tribute.

One of the best parts of the June 30 BET Awards was a show-stopping live medley commemorating The Voice alum, Usher, who was the night's recipient of BET's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Childish Gambino, Tinashe, and NBC's own Keke Palmer were among the handful of artists who took the stage to perform some of Usher's greatest hits as he sat in the front row, adorably parked next to his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea. Although we don't think it gets any better than Palmer's rendition of "You Make Me Wanna…" — there's a blink-and-you-missed-it moment later in the all-star performance that we need to point out!

Coco Jones' — also known as as Hilary Banks onPeacock's Bel-Air — gave a sultry nod to Usher's wife while performing his 2010 classic "There Goes My Baby." The moment had us reeling because Jones took the time to make sure Goicoechea had a moment to shine during her husband's tribute.

Jones has an electricity about her that is absolutely undeniable — after all, just ask Usher himself, who witnessed it firsthand from the front row in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater — whether she's performing live for millions of viewers or showing off her acting talents

Something tells us that Jones' star will only become brighter in the future.

Coco Jones is quickly becoming a household name

At an early age, Jones was a star in the making. She honed her talents as part of countless Disney projects, television series, and movies, even landing a record deal in 2012 when she was only 14 years old. But it wouldn't be long until Jones hit the big time.

2022 was a landmark year for the South Carolina native. Her hard work following her two passions — music and acting — paid off significantly. In addition to signing with legendary music label Def Jam (with multiple records subsequently following), she landed her now-iconic role as Hilary Banks on Bel-Air! Two years later she earned five Grammy nominations (and was awarded one) for her EP, What I Didn't Tell You.

Coco Jones performs onstage at the the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

We can't think of anyone better to portray Hilary, the oldest child of Aunt Vivian and Uncle Phil. Bel-Air is still going strong, with Season 3 set to debut later this summer exclusively on Peacock — August 15, 2024, to be exact.

Even WWE fans have become acclimated to the 26-year-old rising star. She memorably sang the National Anthem to kick off the festivities of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia this past April.

Keep your eye out for Coco Jones. After the performance she gave in front of Usher — and his wife — over the weekend, it's clear she has "superstar" written all over her!