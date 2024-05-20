Bel-Air Season 3 Premiere Date Announced — First-Look Photos, Plot Details & More

Jabari Banks Talks Bel-Air, His Love of Musical Theatre and His Pre-Fame Odd Jobs

Will Banks "goes against the grain" to level up in his first Bel-Air summer.

Reimagining a classic like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a bold move that could have had fans saying, “Smell ya later!” But the writers and producers have struck gold for a second time with this total gem, which turns the half-hour sitcom into an hour-long drama set in modern-day Los Angeles. Bel-Air depicts all the charming characters we know and love but brings more conflict and drama around topics like class and cultural identity. Season 2 of the Peacock original finished with some juicy cliffhangers, and now fans don’t have to wait much longer for Season 3 to drop.

“We’re back, baby,” said actress and “ICU” singer Coco Jones (Hilary Banks) in a promotional video on social media, which NBC Insider got an exclusive sneak peek of. “Let’s go! Get it!” exclaimed actor Jabari Banks (who portrays Will Smith). So, when will Banks return to his “throne as the prince of Bel-Air?”

When will Season 3 of Bel-Air premiere? Season 3 of Bel-Air premieres on Thursday, August 15, 2024, with the first three episodes available to watch on Peacock.

In this season, set during summertime in L.A., everything will have “a little more kick to it,” said Morgan Cooper, executive producer and director, in the official press release. NBC Insider has the first-look photos:

Hilary (Coco Jones) and Ashley (Akira Akbar) on Bel-Air Season 3 Episode 1. Photo: Travis Ellison/PEACOCK

Hilary (Coco Jones) and Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) on Bel-Air Season 3 Episode 1. Photo: Travis Ellison/PEACOCK

Lisa (Simone Joy Jones) and Will (Jabari Banks) on Bel-Air Season 3 Episode 1. Photo: Travis Ellison/PEACOCK

“The colors are more vibrant, the sound is elevated, the cinematography is more immersive. The vibe really sets the tone for Will’s first Bel-Air summer: Three months to shine, explore, and make moves under the LA sun,” Cooper said.

What is Season 3 of Bel-Air about?

While it’s set against a dreamy backdrop of pool parties and Juneteenth celebrations, Bel-Air won’t shy away from more difficult subjects, whether it is complex relationship dynamics or undercurrents of racism. Showrunner Carla Banks Waddles elaborated in the press release, “Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?”

Banks said that the writers “dug deep” to tap their personal experiences when bringing the Banks family dynamics to life on the screen, adding that “we strive to tell stories that stay rooted in the love and compassion required to keep a family strong.”

Carlton (Olly Sholotan) and Photo: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

Philip (Adrian Holmes) and Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) on Season 3 Epiosde 5 of Bel-Air. Photo: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

Carlton (Olly Sholotan) and Will (Jabari Banks) on Bel-Air Season 3 Episode 4. Photo: PEACOCK

Bel-Air’s Season 3 storylines revealed

You can expect all the glitz and glamour that comes with the territory of a young man making his way in one of the wealthiest and most elite enclaves in the country. But Season 3 will also examine gentrification in South LA and its impact — for better or worse — on the community, humanizing a divisive issue.

“In addition to our soapy teen and family stories, this season we’ll have a lot of great discussion on the gentrification happening in South LA and how so many people are capitalizing on the economy at the cost of the community. And this convo will become a backdrop through the season,” she stated.

Cooper also dropped a few hints about what’s to come: “Will's ready to level up his way, even if it means going against the grain of what’s expected. His potential is limitless, but he still has a lot to learn. As Will expands his horizons, we see the Banks family navigating new, complex relationship dynamics,” he said in the official release.

Lisa (Simone Joy Jones) and Will (Jabari Banks) on Season 3 Episode 7 of Bel-Air. Photo: Tyler Golden/PEACOCK

Who stars in Bel-Air?

In Season 3, Jabari Banks (who plays Will) will be joined by Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), and Simone Joy (Lisa Wilkes).

The show is executive producer by the original Fresh Prince, Will Smith, along with Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy and Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James, and Andy Reaser.

While we eagerly anticipate Season 3 of Bel-Air, you can catch the past two seasons on Peacock, where all episodes are available to stream.

