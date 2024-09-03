Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Keke Palmer's Son Is Too Cute for Words Wearing a Fancy Little Tux
The Password host's little man is already a style icon.
Keke Palmer's 1-year-old son, Leo, is already a style icon.
The Emmy-winning (and 2024 Emmy-nominated) host of Password celebrated her 31st birthday during the last weekend in August—and not only did she look dazzling in a champagne-colored dress, her son Leo was dressed to kill in an adorable, pint-sized tuxedo.
On August 27, Palmer shared an Instagram carousel of the festivities featuring Leo, who was all decked out in a two-tone tux, patent-leather shoes, and braids in his hair. Too cute for words!
Check out photos of Leo in his tux here.
"It's my birthday but it's my communities birthday too because they are the ones that got me this far," Palmer captioned the pics on IG. "We are all alone in this world, we come in alone and we go out alone but what we share is this experience. In that shared experience we know what it's like to be as one in togetherness, in that community is where God lives. In that love, that hope and that joy. I am forever grateful to know that and to have that. This is 31!"
Leo routinely steals the show whenever he's featured on Palmer's Instagram. Exhibit A: Over the summer, when Palmer shared pics of herself and Leo exploring Europe, Leo made a splash rocking a pair of stylish sunglasses in Rome. All in a day's work when you're a baby fashion star!
"'People will be like, 'Oh my gosh, he's the cutest baby in the world.' I'm like, 'I know,'" Palmer said in a March 2024 interview with People about Leo.
Keke Palmer could make TV history—again
After becoming the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show last season, Palmer has the opportunity to make history again. In July, it was announced that she was once again nominated for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, potentially setting the stage for another milestone moment: being awarded the Emmy in back-to-back years.
The 2024 Emmy Awards take place September 15. Maybe Leo will go as Palmer's date for good luck!