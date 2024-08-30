Keke Palmer's Off the Cuff Rendition of Taylor Swift's "Our Song" Is So Sweet

Wiz Khalifa and Jimmy Shout It Out in a Holla-Themed Round of Password

In a video shared to social media on August 27, the Emmy award-winning host of Password got her T-Swift on in an unbelievably casual a cappella moment.

"I know some Taylor Swift songs," Palmer confessed before launching into a pitch-perfect rendition of "Our Song."

Watch the fantastic a cappella vocal cover here.

"I love that song," Palmer confessed after her quick vocal tour de force.

As most of her fans know, the 31-year-old mother of one of the cutest kids ever has some serious musical talent. Palmer has done it all, from channeling Usher on stage to performing a Michael Jackson cover that seemed more appropriate for the Broadway stage than anywhere else!

Keke Palmer at the "2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala" at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California; Taylor Swift attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" on November 30, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Keke Palmer makes history in 2024

In January, Palmer became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show. In fact, it was a victory for women everywhere: Palmer was also the first female to win the award since 2009.

It was an unbelievable moment.

"Wow, that is so exciting, thank you so much," she said during her acceptance speech, as reported by Deadline. "I'm really just so thankful, I'm almost speechless. I want to thank the people who allowed this to happen, thank you to Jimmy Fallon, thank you to NBC."

However, in September, Palmer has the opportunity to further cement her legacy as one of the best game show hosts ever — regardless of gender. Back in July, it was announced that she was once again nominated for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, setting the stage for another milestone moment: being awarded an Emmy in back-to-back years.

The 2024 Emmy Awards take place on September 15 — and before the night is over, Palmer will know where she stands in the eyes of the Television Academy.

We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but some media outlets are already predicting another Emmy win for Palmer! Let's all manifest Palmer cementing her legacy in the game show world, shall we?