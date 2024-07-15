Keke Palmer Has the Most Beautiful, Gentle Voice Singing to Her Son Leo

Slay It, Don't Spray It with Keke Palmer, Kelsea Ballerini and More | That's My Jam

In a new Instagram video posted on Sunday, July 14, Keke Palmer's son, Leo, is seated in her lap as she is getting ready in a hair and makeup trailer. Palmer has the phone's camera in selfie mode as she records the adorable video.

"That's you, baby!" she says, as Leo sees himself in the screen and smiles. Palmer then serenades him by starting to sing along to the song playing in the background, which is "Whatever You Need" by Meek Mill. She briefly stops as Leo takes Palmer's trademark glasses and attempts to put them on — upside down. Palmer laughs, and then continues singing before the short video ends.

"My mommy always sings to me, I have her wrapped around my finger!" Leo "wrote" in the caption for the clip which was posted to both Leo and Palmer's Instagram accounts.

This isn't the first time her love for Leo has led Palmer share her amazing singing to her Instagram followers.

Back in February 2024, the Password Host shared a clip of her singing ''Inseparable'' by Natalie Cole. In the caption she wrote: ''My mom sang this to my dad at their wedding! I wasn't there, but all growing up as a party trick, he would put my mom on the spot to sing 'their' song. It wasn't until I was an adult that I realized she didn't write the song! That's how well she would sing it!''

''I have nothing on her, but randomly while playing with Leodis in the living room, I just started singing it to him," she continued. "I guess that's what real love makes you feel!"

How motherhood changed Keke Palmer

Leodis was welcomed to the world on February 25, 2023. Palmer is a multi-hyphenate Emmy-winner, but she called being a mom her best role yet, as she wrote on Instagram in March 2023:

"Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all. Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!"