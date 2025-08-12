How AGT Winner Michael Grimm Is Doing Now After Fighting a Mystery Illness

During the fifth season of America's Got Talent, viewers were blown away by the soulful sound of singer-songwriter Michael Grimm, whose emotional voice and guitar talent made it clear he had star potential. His likability took him all the way through to the end of the competition, where he edged out singer Jackie Evancho to take home the top prize, and made good on his promise to use his winnings to build his beloved grandparents a house.

The Mississippi native grew up "very poor," he explained during his Audition, and he and his sister lived with their grandmother until Hurricane Katrina took "everything" they had.

“She lives now in a little trailer up in Picayune, Mississippi, and she wants to get out of there,” Grimm said. “What little money I make, I give to them, and I try to help them. I’d love to get them in a situation where they don’t have to worry anymore.”

Since winning Season 5 of America's Got Talent, Michael Grimm's life has completely changed, in many different ways he couldn't have predicted. Keep reading to find out where he's been and where he's going.

What happened to Michael Grimm on AGT?

For his Audition, Grimm sang "You Don't Know Me" by Eddy Arnold. He kept to the classics throughout the competition, following it up with "Try A Little Tenderness," "Tired of Being Alone," "You Can Leave Your Hat On," "Let's Stay Together" and finally the perennial favorite," "When A Man Loves A Woman."

Just as he promised he would, Grimm used his winnings to build his grandparents their dream home, and give his girlfriend her "fantasy wedding" in Hawaii.

What he’s been doing ever since

Sadly, it hasn't all been easy for Grimm since winning AGT. In 2023, his wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, revealed that the singer had been struggling with a mysterious illness for months that had suddenly worsened, requiring him to be hospitalized and put on a ventilator. When he regained consciousness, the medications he was on for some of his symptoms even led to hallucinations.

Thankfully, he has made a recovery and is now back to performing in the Las Vegas area; you can see his schedule of upcoming shows! If you're not in the area, you can listen to his soul music via his singles and albums.