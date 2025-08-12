You Won't Believe What's Happened to the Mayyas Since They Won AGT

Since their time on America's Got Talent, Lebanese dance troupe The Mayyas have absolutely exploded onto the world stage, proving that a two-minute Audition really can change your life. Not only did the unique and highly skilled dancers show the world the beauty and power of Middle Eastern women in dance, they also nabbed the top prize of their season and found a fan in one of the biggest artists on Earth.

No one could have predicted what lay ahead when The Mayyas first came to AGT, but the Judges did know that they were stars in the making, immediately spotting the obvious talent on stage.

“We’re gonna try to hypnotize you,” the group promised during their Audition for Season 17. After their spellbinding performance, Sofía Vergara responded, "There were no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here. It was the most beautiful creative dancing I’ve ever seen."

All of the Judges were in agreement, but Vergara in particular felt connected to the group, telling them, "I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserve it and I wanna be part of this!" as she hit the Golden Buzzer.

Mayyas perform during America's Got Talent, Season 18 Episode 21. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

They stunned once again during the Live Shows, with Howie Mandel saying he was "shaken" to his "core" by their performance.

"I see a lot [of entertainment]... Even when I'm not here, I live on TikTok and YouTube and Snapchat. My TV's on 24/7, and I'm watching things that aren't even in English, and I don't know what I'm watching, but I'm fascinated. I go to clubs; when I'm in Vegas, I see every show... So when I see an Act like The Mayyas, it just blows me away," he said.

Later, after they won the show, The Mayyas gave Vergara a special necklace to thank her for her support.

"They gave me this necklace, that is the tree from Lebanon. I mean, it was like, oh my God, [I'm] so happy. The symbol in their flag is the tree. I come from Barranquilla, Colombia where we have a big Lebanese community. Shakira is from Barranquilla and she is half Lebanese," Vergara explained. "We are very used to the culture, we eat Lebanese food. We lived with a big, big community, so this was very special for me."

The Mayyas and Beyoncé

After winning, The Mayyas found themselves another incredible fan: the one and only Beyoncé, who enlisted them as dancers in a number of her performances.

They danced with Queen Bey at the opening of the luxurious Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai in January 2023. They shared the stage with her again during the Paris stop of her recent Cowboy Carter tour in summer 2025.

Beyoncé performs alongside the Maayas, headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal Photo: Getty Images

"I actually got to surprise the girls. I got them all in once place. I got them into a room, and I said: 'Are you ready?' They said 'Yes,' I said, 'We're performing with Beyonce,'" the group's choreographer Nadim Cherfan told NBC Insider in September 2023. "She's an amazing artist. Professional, respectful, she's a diva. We are lucky to be witnessing this amazing Artist."

Here's to more collabs soon!