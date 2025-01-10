After nearly two decades on the air, Kotb bid adieu to her TODAY co-workers in a "Hoda-bration."

After nearly two decades working in Rockefeller Plaza, Hoda Kotb's last day as a TODAY anchor was on Friday, January 10.

News that Kotb was leaving broke a few months ago.

"I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on. And then I thought about, obviously I had my kiddos late in life," Kotb said during her emotional announcement in October. "And I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

The decision to leave was not easy. "So with all of that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world, because I just, today I was looking at my phone, and all of you guys [the TODAY anchors] are holding my kids. And I was like, oh, my gosh! I kept looking at them, all the pictures," she said.

As for what Kotb's doing after her departure, she teased to People, "I have something that I am super excited about that's in its infancy," she revealed. "It's a whole wellness situation, and I got lit up by that just from stuff I've been working on and doing on myself. I've learned to do a bunch of different things with breath works and what not through friends, through Jenna [Bush Hager], through Maria [Shriver], through all these different people, and I've been loving it."

But before Kotb leaves her post at TODAY, her co-workers will be seeing her off in a joyous "Hoda-bration." We'll be updating this post all morning with tidbits about how team TODAY sent off their beloved Hoda Kotb. Fair warning: It will be emotional.

"There’s no way there wasn't going to be tears,” Savannah Guthrie said when Kotb announced her departure. “Hoda, we love you so much. And when you look around and see these tears, they're love. You are so loved."

Hoda Kotb's last day on TODAY: recap & LIVE UPDATES

Keep checking back here to find out what happens on Hoda Kotb's last day on the TODAY show.