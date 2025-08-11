Ice T & His Wife Coco React to Law & Order: SVU Season 2 Pic: "I've Been Fly..."

Some might cringe at a photo from over 20 years ago, but you won't find Ice T shying away from his throwbacks.

Whether he's serving lip to pesky suspects or going undercover to crack a case, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit legend Ice T has donned countless looks throughout his many years on the NBC nail-biter, and he says he's felt "fly" at every era.

In a January 2024 interview with TODAY, Ice T was shown a photo from his character Odafin Tutuola's Season 2 debut on Law & Order: SVU, an early chapter when he was repping a quite different look than the clean-shaven Fin nowadays. Revisiting the snapshot led to a chucklesome exchange about Ice T's timeless taste, and his wife's appreciation for SVU's costume department. Ice T isn’t cringing at the style throwback — in fact, he still loves the look.

"That's some p--p shit right there!" Ice T exclaimed upon seeing the photo, where Fin looks ready to deliver justice in a vest, ponytail, and most notably, tight curls. "That's when I had my perm and my ponytail."

Ice T's throwback photo made his wife Coco Austin light up

The photo had Ice T's wife, Coco Austin, giggling due to the stark differences in Ice T's look nowadays. "That’s so funny!" she said while reminiscing over her husband's SVU introduction.

"See, the thing about me, people bring up old pictures," Ice T said. "I've been fly every year of my life since I was born."

"I just told him the other day, he looks really nice in vests," Austin said, while the SVU star again highlighted his lack of a cringe phase. Don't try to embarrass Ice T; it won't work.

"You’ll never find a bad picture of me," Ice T said confidently. "I've never been corny. You know how people have a corny period in their life? Not Ice."

Still charmed by Ice T's vested-up look, Austin nudged her husband to embrace the vest again. "I like vests!" she said, adding that he'd worn one recently that she was enamored by.

Coco Austin and Ice-T attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Austin and Ice T have been thriving as a married couple for over two decades, and part of their hack to happiness is being on the same wavelength. In a March 2023 interview with E! News, Ice T said that part of why he and Austin continue thriving is that they naturally celebrate each other.

"I think the fact of it is that Coco and I are almost like, identical," Ice T said. "When she met me ... she met me in a red snakeskin suit. When I talk my Ice T s--t, she's like, 'Yeah, ooh!' That tickles her. You gotta find somebody who you really like them as themselves. And when you do find that person, it's usually a celebration because people are like, 'Wow, you found somebody that can really put up with your bull----.' That person is perfect for you."

