Elle Fanning Delivered A Chilling Performance on Law & Order: SVU
SVU's "Cage" left viewers stunned and gave a haunting glimpse of the star Elle Fanning would become.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans never tire of the series' endless rotation of guest stars — you never know what a budding Hollywood star or future Grammy winner might bring to the squad room. But few could forget Elle Fanning's chilling guest appearance that delivered goosebumps from beginning to end.
Before Fanning was captivating audiences in The Great or earning critical acclaim for her big screen talents, she left viewers rattled with her unforgettable guest appearance as a young girl named Eden in Season 8's "Cage." The episode is an SVU doozy — Fanning plays an emotionally tormented foster child who sends Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and his temporary partner on a wild goose chase. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is absent due to an ongoing undercover mission, leading Stabler to work the case with Detective Dani Beck (Connie Nielsen).
Eden's case served as Beck's final case with the squad after she was left rattled by the rollercoaster investigation. Read more about Fanning's Law & Order: SVU episode, below:
When did Elle Fanning guest star on Law & Order: SVU?
Elle Fanning guest starred in Law & Order: SVU Season 8, Episode 8 ("Cage") as Eden, a young girl at the center of a perplexing child abuse case.
"Cage" begins with Stabler and Dan being called to the scene after two young children narrowly survive their van being driven into the river. Fanning's Eden is initially apprehensive about opening up about the incident, ringing every alarm in the detectives' heads.
What happened in Elle Fanning's Law & Order: SVU episode?
As Stabler investigated the missing van driver, Dani worked on developing a healthy bond with Eden in hopes of learning more. With enough encouragement, Dani discovers that Eden came from an abusive foster home, where kids were punished by being kept in cages. After learning Eden had a sister named Rose, the investigation plunged to new lows after the detectives attempted to track her down only to discover Rose's murdered body. Even worse, they discovered a grim recording of Rose's murder, which occurred during a sinister re-birthing ritual gone wrong.
The one silver lining: Stabler tracked down the driver of the van, a woman named Alma — played by Chicago Med fan favorite Marlyne Barrett. Alma initially tried to deny any involvement in the kidnapping; she was just driving the car. But after hearing the incriminating audio, Alma revealed she recognized a voice: Dr. Rieff, a therapist who specialized in the re-birthing practice.
Rieff illuminated Stabler and Dani on reactive detachment disorder, the condition in which formerly abused children struggle to form healthy and appropriate attachments with caregivers. Rieff claimed the re-birthing ritual had been intended to help the disturbed Rose, who was under the care of Bud and Rita Gabler, a couple with an entire crew of children in their questionable custody.
It didn't take long for Stabler and Dani to uncover a horrifying environment of abuse at the Gabler residence, swiftly arresting them and taking them to court. What proved to be an impossible task, however, was proving the Gablers were as bad as Eden revealed. With Rose's past of violent behavior against caregivers, the defense claimed the ritual was done in good faith.
Without anyone to testify otherwise, Dani encouraged Eden to take the stand. Throughout the case, Eden begged to be adopted by Dani, and agreed to testify only if Dani allowed her to crash at her apartment during the trial.
Right when it seemed justice would be secured, Dani awoke in the middle of the night to Eden setting her living room on fire. After Dani extinguished the blaze and asked why she did it, an emotionally distraught Eden screamed that she wanted them to die together so they'd never be separated. After whisking Eden to the hospital, Dani was left rattled by the incident and what it meant for the trial.
Once Stabler revealed that the Gablers were just charged with two years in prison for negligent homicide, it only twisted the knife further. Shaken by the lack of justice and Eden's unclear future in an institution, Dani told Stabler that she was stepping away from the squad.
How can you watch Elle Fanning's Law & Order: SVU episode?
"Cage" sent SVU fans on a wild ride, with Fanning's performance serving as a most blood-curdling highlight. You can watch Fanning's episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — Season 8, Episode 8 ("Cage") — on Peacock right now.