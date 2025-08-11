How Dolly Parton Supported Reba McEntire After She Lost Her Bandmates in a Plane Crash

Parton has always been a source of strength and support for the Queen of Country.

Reba McEntire learned a long time ago that she could always count on Dolly Parton.

During her February 2019 visit to the set of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, McEntire told a touching story about Parton, her longtime friend.

On March 16, 1991, after McEntire and her band finished playing a private show in San Diego, California, the star, along with her stylist and then-husband, opted to stay in the city overnight. Seven of her band members and her tour manager boarded a private plane en route to the next show in Fort Wayne, Indiana, but the plane crashed in the nearby Otay Mountains shortly after taking off. Everyone on board, including two pilots, were killed.

McEntire was devastated and took necessary time to grieve. But she eventually had to get back to work, writing in her memoir Reba (per Showbiz Cheatsheet), “I would have done no one any good by lying around. There were many people depending on me.”

When time came to figure out how McEntire would continue performing live music on the road, Parton offered a helping hand.

How Dolly Parton helped Reba McEntire after a 1991 tragedy

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton attend the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. Photo: Group LA/ABC

"In 1991, I lost everybody but two band members and I lost my tour manager in a plane crash in San Diego," the Happy's Place star told Andy Cohen."And [Parton] called me and she said, 'You can have my band. You take them.' And her band leader did put together a new band for me."

"Wow, unbelievable," Cohen said. "You find out who your real friends are when something horrible happens."

"Country folks are really sweet," McEntire explained.

During an episode of Oprah's Master Class in 2012, McEntire candidly spoke about the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, crediting her friends and country music community for being there for her.

"It was a huge outpour of friends and the community, family, that were there for us, but nobody could replace the ones that we love so much that we lost," McEntire revealed. "And that's one of the questions I'll ask God when I get up there: Why'd you take them so quick? They had so much more to give, and we had so much more to learn from them."

"It's been 20 years, but it's just like… I don't guess it ever quits hurting," McEntire added.

McEntire returns to The Voice in the two-hour Season 28 premiere on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC.