Al Roker & Savannah Guthrie Had a Scenic Double Date with Their Spouses

Savannah Guthrie Broke Up With Her Husband The Day They Got Engaged

It was a rooftop night to remember for these TODAY stars.

The stars of TODAY are taking full advantage of summertime.

On August 4, Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, shared a gorgeous Instagram photo of their latest date night: a double date with Roker's co-star Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman. The picture shows the four friends smiling from atop a rooftop with the famous New York City skyline behind them.

Although not much is known about what the stars were up to that particular evening, everybody was dressed to kill, looking as stylish as ever.

Roberts summed up the evening with the perfect caption: "Summer fun! New York state of mind! #summer," she wrote.

The two couples have over 40 years of marital bliss between them. Al Roker and his wife will celebrate three decades of marriage on September 16, while Guthrie and her husband just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on March 15.

Savannah Guthrie reveals she broke up with Michael Feldman the day he proposed

Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Yes, the TODAY co-anchor really did break up with her eventual husband on the day he popped the question. During Guthrie's February 26 visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, she explained to Kelly Clarkson the circumstances leading up to that big day.

"So we had this trip planned," Guthrie explained. "I certainly did not think we were getting engaged because when you've been dating for five-and-a-half years, you no longer think a trip to the beach is the day. Like, you're not getting your nails done."

After getting to the beach, Guthrie actually decided to break up with Feldman. "Well honey, you know, we love each other, but this has been going on too long, so I think, let's just say goodbye, let's let each other go," she recalled telling Feldman.

There was one twist, though: Her then-boyfriend had a literal engagement ring in his pocket.

Guthrie was apparently "weepy" and mourned her lost relationship for the rest of the day. However, Feldman then asked her to have some champagne with him out on their balcony. Everything changed after that.

When Feldman began speaking, Guthrie was so confused. In fact, it took him getting down on one knee and revealing the ring for her to realize what was happening. She said yes, and the pair have been happily married ever since.

Now that's an engagement story for the ages!