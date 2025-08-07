The Wholesome Reason Michael Bublé Performed for Gorillas: "I Got This Letter..."

No one can resist humming along to a Michael Bublé classic — even gorillas.

That's right, The Voice Season 28 Coach has some unlikely primate fans who love listening to his Christmas music all year long to help them fall asleep. And after the the Grammy-winning musician got word of their taste in tunes, Bublé hopped on a plane and treated them to a special performance featuring only his vocals.

Michael Bublé sang a cappella Christmas music for gorillas in Australia

In 2020, Bublé paid a visit to Werribee Open Range Zoo in Australia to sing Christmas music to a group a gorillas who zookeepers learned really like the Canadian crooner's signature "low tones."

“When we play Michael Bublé’s CDs, the boys will instantly start pleasure grumbling, and sit nice and calm and relaxed,” Ben Gulli, a gorilla keeper at at Werribee Open Range Zoo, said in a video from Bublé's visit. "Our theory is it's the beautiful, low tones that he sings with kind of mimics their pleasure grumble. They've even been shown to hum little food songs when they eat, and we think he must really resonate with that sound."

In the video, Bublé sings an a cappella, slightly improvised version of "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" as the zoo's gorillas — Ganyeka, Yakini and Motaba — listen and look at him from a distance.

"You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, I'm tellin' you why. Michael Bublé is coming to your town!" The Voice Coach sang before jokingly telling the gorillas "to stop eating that stuff" off a tree.

"Apparently when they go to bed at night, sometimes they play them my Christmas music," Bublé said in the video. "And so I was singing to them and I had no idea what would happen. It was amazing, the reaction was amazing."

During his visit, Bublé also sang a bit of Bing Crosby's "I'll Be Home for Christmas," with a few ad-libbed lyrics. As he sang to the gorillas, "Please have... sun, and ape-y fun. And presents, lots of presents, under the tree."

Michael Bublé said singing for gorillas was "the most spectacular thing"

Much like the back-to-back winning Coach of The Voice listens to Matthew McConaughey's voice to fall asleep, the gorillas in Australia are also lulled into dreamland by hearing Bublé’s soothing vocals. In a 2021 interview on Canada's The Morning Show, Bublé shared that he and his family traveled to Australia after he received an interesting letter from the zoo.

"I'm really lucky, I get these incredibly weird requests from people and I got this letter from a fella that worked at the reserve," Bublé recalled. "He said, 'Listen, these gorillas love you and there's one gorilla that has a hard time sleeping. And so every night to soothe these gorillas, we play Michael Bublé songs.'"

Bublé he "loved" everything about what he'd read in the letter and got things in order to visit the zoo. "I was like, 'Yes, I want to do this,'" he said. "So we went as a family and we went to meet these gorillas and it was the most spectacular thing."

"What you don't get to see in those videos is I start to sing for them and they start to go wild, they go crazy. Like crazy ... It was incredible," Bublé added. "I realize that I underestimated my audience."