Natalie Alyn Lind Once Faced Toxic Danger with Matt Casey on Chicago Fire

Several iconic guest stars have been saved by the Chicago Fire heroes, including Natalie Alyn Lind.

Lind guest-starred on Season 5, Episode 4("Nobody Else Is Dying Today") as Laurel McGorrey, a teenager trapped inside an industrial facility where a toxic chemical leak created an immediate crisis that Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) had to clean up. This particular Chicago Fire episode was intense, as Casey raced against the clock to save Laurel and her father from the pending explosion.

Read more about Natalie Alyn Lind's Chicago Fire guest appearance, below:

Natalie Alyn Lind's Chicago Fire episode, explained:

Natalie Alyn Lind at the premiere of Junction held at Harmony Gold on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Laurel brushed paths with Firehouse 51 after Matt Casey investigated a shady warehouse. There, Casey met forklift operator Ken and his daughter, Laurel. After Ken accidentally drove his forklift into a vat of sulfuric acid, chaos ensued. The acid killed two colleagues quickly, but Casey was able to pull the injured Ken into a break room, where Laurel was.

Trapped in the internal break room with no way to contact authorities, Casey teamed up with Laurel to find a solution. Casey hammered through a small opening in a wall, encouraging Laurel to climb through and get them help before an explosion burst. Laurel squeezed through the slim passage, ran out the door, and successfully reached authorities to help save the day.

What is Natalie Alyn Lind doing now? Following Lind's 2016 guest appearance on Chicago Fire, she went on to star in the action series The Gifted as Lauren Strucker. Lind has delivered great performances across TV, including the anthology series Tell Me a Story and The Goldbergs, in which she played Dana Caldwell. In 2023, Lind delivered goosebumps as Norma in the Stephen King flick Pet Semetary. One of Lind's latest film projects was playing Cora Lewis in the 2025 romance Marked Men. Aside from her television and film work, Lind frequently shares updates with fans on her personal Instagram. From her various travels to exciting casting announcements, Lind keeps fans posted on all her latest developments, both personal and professional.

