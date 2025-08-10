Carson Daly's Bloody Mary Recipe Earned Him a Major Compliment from Blake Shelton

Molly Gordon Staged Fights with Her Parents So She Could Leave Parties Early to Watch SNL

Carson Daly has nailed the art of making one heck of a Bloody Mary. The Voice Host and TODAY co-anchor not only revealed his secret ingredient, but he also shared a few other tried-and-true tips that make this tomato vodka cocktail even better.

Take it from Blake Shelton, who called Daly an "expert in Bloody Marys" during a 2020 Facebook Live. "I don't know anybody that makes a better Bloody Mary than Carson Daly," the country music legend said. "Carson is known for his Bloody Marys around the cast and crew of The Voice, he's actually given gifts of the ingredients and the recipe of his Bloody Mary for Christmas to everybody before."

So what makes these so dang good? Read on to learn all about Daly's famous cocktail.

Carson Daly's Bloody Mary recipe is "highly requested where he goes"

Daly has been mixing up his signature cocktail for so long that it's become a "coveted" recipe, according to his wife, Siri Daly, who is a regular contributor to TODAY Food. "You have no idea how coveted this recipe is. This particular Bloody Mary might be more famous than Carson (sorry, husband)," Siri wrote for TODAY.

Daly's recipe uses classic Bloody Mary ingredients such as Mr & Mrs T "Original" mixer, Ketel One vodka, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, lemon juice, hot sauce, celery salt, and black pepper. His recipe also adds a savory punch with a heaping splash of pickle juice and delicious garnishes like beef jerky, lemon wedges, and celery stalks.

Siri joked in her blog post that Daly "has all of these ingredients stocked at home, in his dressing room at the TODAY show, in his trailer at The Voice, in a Mary Poppins-style handbag (OK, that is fake news)."

"The fact is, this Bloody Mary is a highly requested beverage wherever he goes, and he has perfected it," she added.

In fact, Daly said during a 2022 segment of TODAY that his mother-in-law loves this cocktail recipe "more than anything ... Every time she visits us, [she's like], 'How about a Bloody Mary?'"

You can find the full recipe for "Carson's Magical, Hangover-Curing Bloody Mary" on TODAY.

Carson Daly's Bloody Mary recipe has a salty "secret" ingredient

So what makes a Carson Daly Bloody Mary so good? According to the TODAY co-host, he makes it strong, and a splash of sweet pickle juice really takes it to the next level.

"My secret is a little bit of sweet pickle juice," Daly revealed during a 2014 segment of TODAY. "It kind of cuts through the little bit of pepper."

While all of the ingredients play a role in making the perfect Bloody Mary, Daly explained on TODAY that you don't want to overlook the ice.

"Honestly the key to a great Bloody Mary, believe it or not, is the ice," he said. "You want to have clear ice. I will drive to the liquor store and buy clear ice rather than use the ice in my refrigerator. The cloudy ice melts fast and ruins a drink ... A cold Bloody Mary is very important."

Bottoms up!