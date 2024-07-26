Aya Nakamura is a huge French pop star whose songs have become symbols for feminist anthems and marches.

Who Is Aya Nakamura? All About The Singer in Gold At The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

A popular French singer shone in gold as she took the spotlight at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26. Aya Nakamura is the most streamed French artist in the world, making her an obvious choice to perform.

She belted out her hits "Pookie" and "Djadja,"accompanied the band from the Order of the Republican Guard.

“She speaks to a good number of our fellow citizens, and I think she is absolutely in her rightful place in an opening or closing ceremony,” French president Emmanuel Macron said of the pop star to The Guardian.

Details of her performance were closely guarded leading up to the Opening Ceremony, with the ceremony’s artistic director neither confirming nor denying who would be singing at the event for months.

Singer Aya Nakamura perfoms on the Pont des Arts footbridge during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024. Photo: ESA ALEXANDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Where is Aya Nakamura from? The 28-year-old was born Aya Danioko in the former French colony of Mali, but was raised in the Parisian suburbs, according to CNN, She was naturalized in 2021. She took her stage name from a character in NBC’s Heroes, The New York Times reported. Nakamura is the oldest of five siblings, and the mother of two children, The New York Times reported.

Aya Nakamura performs during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue

What kind of music does Aya Nakamura sing? Nakamura writes and sings pop music. Her lyrics frequently combine verlan (a French slang that originates in the suburbs of Paris), West African-derived slang from languages like Bambara (which is one of languages in Mali), French, Arabic, and English, according to CNN. “In the end, [my music] speaks to everyone,” she said, according to The New York Times. “You don’t understand, but you sing.” Singing is in her blood she told Dazed Digital. “I would have never followed this path and found this specific voice if my mother was not a griot,” she said. “Her singing is very much part of my own story. Griots are messengers of the oral culture in Africa. She also funded my very first studio lesson. It was a real asset for me.”