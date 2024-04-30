Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Will Be Hosting an Olympic Highlight Show

"We can’t wait to be a part of the Paris Olympics and help hype up the audience with highlights from the best moments of the Games. We’re going for gold, everybody!" said Hart.

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are set to bring the laughs this summer.

The comedians will host the new Peacock series Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, which will offer a timely look at the biggest and most memorable moments from the 2024 Paris Games. From swimming to boxing, the duo will chime in with their unique and hilarious commentary on it all.

"We can’t wait to be a part of the Paris Olympics and help hype up the audience with highlights from the best moments of the Games. We’re going for gold, everybody!" said Hart, an executive producer on the series.

Thompson, also an executive producer, added, "Kev and I are super excited to be part of the Paris Olympics by recapping performances from some of the world's best athletes. Let’s go Team U.S.A.!"

What is Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson? The eight-episode series, produced by Hartbeat, begins July 26 — the same day as the Opening Ceremony. From then on, two to three new episodes will be released on Peacock weekly throughout the Olympics, which run from July 11 through August 11. Episodes will see Hart and Thompson "covering a mix of Olympic-themed in-studio competitions, conversations, and interviews," according to a press release.

Where to Watch

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will stream on Peacock, with two to three 30-minute episodes released weekly beginning July 26.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics and NBC app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

Other Olympic-centric shows to watch include Watch with Alex Cooper, described by NBC Sports as a "series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock."

For those wanting a more detailed look at the games, there's the Gold Zone, hosted by Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman, and Akbar Gbajabiamila. The hosts will "guide fans through the excitement, triumphs, and emotion of the Games, scanning all the events that day to provide viewers with the most exhilarating moments and key races, routines, and finishes as they unfold live," per a release.

If you're watching in real time, there's a good chance you'll see Snoop Dogg offering commentary on the Games since the rapper is joining Mike Tirico on the ground in Paris. While he's not an expert in all things sports, the rapper said he's hit the books and promised, "It's going to be fun."

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.