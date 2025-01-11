Lindsay Lohan's "Disney Housewives" SNL Sketch Got a Glowing Review From Andy Cohen

The Season 37 SNL sketch nailed the elements that make Bravo fans obsessed with Real Housewives.

In the weeks leading up to February 16's three-hour 50th anniversary celebration on NBC, the team behind Saturday Night Live has selected one sketch from every single season — 50 seasons in 50 days — to reflect the show's rich legacy across five decades. Presenting the sketch chosen to represent Season 37: "Disney Housewives" starring Host Lindsay Lohan along with Season 37 cast members Kristen Wiig, Vanessa Bayer, Nasim Pedrad, Abby Elliot, and Taran Killam.

Imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery. Saturday Night Live’s writers are masters at capturing the latest cultural obsession, whether in politics, movies, or celebrities. And they knocked it out of the park with the viral “Disney Housewives” sketch.

From marital issues to hair pulling and catty confessionals, the three-minute Season 37 sketch is packed with unforgettable drama.

Lindsay Lohan is a Disney princess with drama in SNL's Real Housewives parody

Shot like a promo for an upcoming season of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, the sketch first aired during the March 3, 2012 episode with Host Lindsay Lohan, who played Rapunzel. It begins just like an episode of the ever-expanding reality series: With the Disney princess housewives delivering a spicy tagline.

“That magic kingdom is my playground, and I like to play,” Belle (Abby Elliott) says, with Snow White (Vanessa Bayer) chiming in with a thick Boston-esque accent, “I’m the fairest of them all — until you cross me.”

Swinging her hips, Jasmine (Nasim Pedrad) then says, “I don’t need to rub a lamp to get what I want.” Rapunzel (Lohan) flips her hair and adds, “I’m out of the tower and into the spotlight.”

“And I’m a huge f------ mess,” a drunken Cinderella (Kristen Wiig) slurs.

Rapunzel has invited the ladies over for her castle-warming party. They've made the guest list because they’re “like stepsisters … and not the evil kind.”

Cinderella soon makes a signature passive aggressive jab at Snow White when she announces that she’s starting a charity to “help raise money for dwarves because they need our help because they’re not real people.”

“I cannot believe she did that, dwarves are my thing,” Snow White says in a confessional. "And they’re not people? She said that right in front of Doc!”

The sketch continues with Belle showing off her bedazzled seashell bra that cost a mere $25,000, and Jasmine storming off crying because she and Aladdin are broke. Cameras followed her to the bathroom, of course.

Prince Charming (Taran Killam) also joins the ladies at the party, serving up saucy one-liners and totally avoiding any sort of intimacy with Cinderella. “Here’s some good advice: Never marry a guy who’s really into shoes,” the tipsy princess says in a confessional.

From Melissa Gorga on RHONJ to Luann de Lesseps of RHONY, a Real Housewives sketch wouldn't be complete without someone announcing their aspiring music career. As Belle samples her latest track — try getting “Be our guest, be our guest. Caviar, Versace” out of your head now — they all look unimpressed.

“You should give the poison apple to whoever told that b---- she could sing,” Prince Charming quips with an over-the-top chuckle.

With one more spilled martini and a punch to the face, voilà! You get The Real Housewives of Disney.

Andy Cohen gave The Real Housewives of Disney his stamp of approval

Andy Cohen, host of all things Bravo and Real Housewives, reacted to SNL’s sketch the night it aired and gave it a thumbs up.

“Love Real Housewives of Disney!” he tweeted in 2012.

Cohen actually starred in a Real Housewives-inspired sketch in The Women of SNL special, which aired on November 1, 2010. Starring Wiig, Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Nora Dunn, Ana Gasteyer, Cheri Oteri, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amy Poehler, and Laraine Newman, the SNL alums dish with Cohen in a hilarious reunion-style parody. Watch it here.

The Watch What Happens Live host has, of course, also been parodied by SNL, an experience that left him feeling “flattered.”

