Cohen said farewell to the TODAY just days before her final day on the morning show.

Andy Cohen Reveals the Conversation with with Hoda Kotb That Changed His Life

As Hoda Kotb wraps up her final days on TODAY, she's quickly realizing how much she will be missed.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

During Andy Cohen's January 7 appearance on one of the last episodes of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, viewers saw how influential Kotb has been in Cohen's life.

As part of a segment Cohen called "Five Things I Love About You, Hoda" — which included commending Kotb on having "the best head of hair on television" — one thoughtful and wonderful sentiment stood out to us the most. (The moment begins at the 6:10 mark below.)

It was a moment that nearly brought Kotb to tears.

"The courage and strength that you gave me to have my kids later in life," Cohen sweetly said, referencing a conversation the two had in the late 2010s. "You and I had a very impactful conversation in the hallway at Radio Andy one day."

"I remember," Kotb responded.

RELATED: All About Scarlett Johansson's TODAY Guest Co-Host Gig: When It's Happening

"And you were like, 'It's right on time. It's okay,'" Cohen explained. "Because I was worried about where I was in my life and my age and you really set me straight and that conversation was very impactful to me personally, and I really thank you for that guidance."

It was clearly a significant moment in Cohen's life and set into motion a series of events that gave him children.

His first child, Benjamin, was born via surrogate in February 2019, and it was Kotb's wise and supportive words that gave Cohen the courage to take that all-important first step towards fatherhood.

Hoda Kotb visits Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on July 9, 2024; Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 21, Episode 208. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Of course, Kotb knows a thing or two about having children "later in life." She was 52 years old when she adopted Haley in 2017, and Hope came into her life in the same manner just two years later.

As Kotb ends her TODAY career, it's important for fans to remember that although she's been the source of a lot of laughter and unforgettable moments over the years, the star has profoundly impacted so many people — colleagues included. She's been a beacon of inspiration for so many, and well, we'll just say it: TODAY won't be the same without her

When is Hoda Kotb's last day on TODAY?

It's almost time to say goodbye. Kotb's last TODAY show occurs on Friday, January 10. We bet there will be a few tears shed as the show pays tribute to one of the very best to sit at the iconic anchor desk.

So, while Kotb is looking toward the future, there are still things she'll miss about the show she's been a part of for so many years (almost 18, to be exact). During her recent December 19 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kotb revealed what aspects of her job she'll miss, and perhaps most importantly, what aspects she won't miss at all!

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on TODAY on September 26, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

"The alarm going off at 3 a.m.?" Seth Meyers asked.

"No," she said matter-of-factly. "I will not miss that."

"Are you going to miss getting your morning weather report from Al Roker?" Meyers followed up.

"I'm still gonna get that — I'm texting Al," she quipped. "I'm gonna be like, 'What's up for my trip, what's up for my day?'"