All About Scarlett Johansson's TODAY Guest Co-Host Gig: When It's Happening

The movie star will be dropping by for a week in January to co-host TODAY's fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager.

Kicking off January 13 in wake of Hoda Kotb's TODAY departure, the fourth hour of the historic daytime talk show will be renamed TODAY with Jenna & Friends — and it will see Jenna Bush Hager helming the ship alongside a rotating list of co-hosts. For the first week, Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, and Password's Keke Palmer are slated to be Bush Hager's co-captains. And one very iconic movie star will be the co-host starting Tuesday, January 21 through the end of that week: Scarlett Johansson!

Yes, the film legend known for her blockbuster turn as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in addition to memorable roles in projects like Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, and Lost in Translation — will be adding "TODAY co-host" to her already-impressive résumé.

"Scarlett Johansson is the queen! First of all, I've been obsessed with her movies since forever. The Girl with a Pearl Earring, I mean that shows you I'm a nerd who loves to read," Bush Hager told People about the news. "She's also a big reader, which will be so much fun. We have so much in common."

When is Scarlett Johansson guest co-hosting TODAY?

Jenna Bush Hager appears on The Today Show Season 73 on Tuesday, November 19, 2024; Scarlett Johansson attends the European Premiere of "Transformers One" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 19, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Like we said, watch Scarlett Johansson co-host TODAY with Jenna & Friends with Jenna Bush Hager starting Tuesday, January 21 through the end of that week. TODAY with Jenna & Friends is the fourth hour of TODAY that you can watch starting Monday, January 13 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on NBC. It airs weekdays at that time.

"It's just a wild dream," Bush Hager told People about Johansson coming on. "But that's what I'm saying, the fact that she's coming to give us a week of her time, she could be doing anything, is a testament to the show that we have built. So I am beyond thrilled. I cannot wait. We've never seen Scarlett Johansson host a daytime show before!"

"She is an awesome person," Kotb said during a TODAY broadcast about Johansson. "And right away, I still remember, right when [Johansson] was here [as a guest], [Bush Hager was] like, ‘Can she do it?’ You know when you know someone’s gonna be good at something?"

Kotb revealed in October that she'd be leaving TODAY after a nearly 18-year stint.

"I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on," she said. "And then I thought about it — obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."