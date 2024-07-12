Pressure Mounts for Biden to Step Down, Trump and Biden Tied in New Poll

The actors gave their own superhero spin to The Brady Bunch theme song on The Tonight Show.

Anthony Mackie, Chadwick Boseman & More Avengers Were So Joyful in "The Marvel Bunch"

Before Anthony Mackie took top billing in Captain America: Brave New World, he got groovy with the rest of his Avengers co-stars in a joyful musical number.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

In April 2018, the cast of Avengers: Infinity War starred in a video for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, singing a superhero-themed cover of the classic The Brady Bunch theme song — turning it into a new tune called "The Marvel Bunch." The happy song featured Avengers past and present including Mackie, Black Widow portrayer Scarlett Johansson, and Chadwick Boseman, who famously played Black Panther T'Challa until his death from cancer in August 2020.

The video began with a recreation of the iconic Brady Bunch intro. But instead of Florence Henderson and company appearing in the bright blue boxes, it was Robert Downey Jr., providing a comic book crash course on how the Avengers assembled: "Here's the story of a playboy genius, who was gearing up to form some sort of crew..."

The Oppenheimer Oscar winner that once played Iron Man was then joined by "former Russian spy" Johansson, Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Hemsworth as the "God of Thunder," and o.g. Captain America Chris Evans as the "one who fought in World War II."

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon & Jack Black Sound Amazing Singing Extreme's "More Than Words"

Past and present Avengers assemble on "The Marvel Bunch"

The other side of the grid was introduced by Guardian of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt, who sang, "It's the story of a handsome Star-Lord, like the greatest to ever walk the earth, by far."

Anthony Mackie, who played Captain America's sidekick the Falcon before taking on the Captain America shield himself in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, introduced himself along with Benedict Cumberbatch as "a magic doctor."

Boseman was last, singing "Wakanda Forever," the powerful rallying cry from the Black Panther movies.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2023 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on October 16, 2023 in New York City; Anthony Mackie attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California; Chadwick Boseman attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

"So then, one day all the heroes assembled, to fight a villain who packed much more than a punch," sang the superheroes, appearing onscreen together in their boxes. "And this group was labeled the Avengers, that's the way we all became the Marvel Bunch."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Twisted Metal Star Anthony Mackie

Finally, Tom Hiddleston, who plays Thor's mischievous brother, Loki, was revealed in the center square — proving he's the Alice of the Marvel Bunch.

If the gang got you in the mood for more comic book cover songs, you're in luck: Several members, plus Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner, reassembled a year later to perform a Marvel-themed version of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."

Watch the Avengers sing like one big happy family in "The Marvel Bunch" video below.