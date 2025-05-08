Michael Bublé Drops His Pants Attempting to Dance Like Elvis and Prince (VIDEO)

Kaiya Hamilton Is Showstopping on Sting's "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" | The Voice Playoffs

The Voice Coach puts full effort into everything he does. Sometimes, it backfires.

As it turns out, all the dancing skills in the world won't matter if you aren't wearing a decent belt.

In a hilarious May 7 Instagram post, Michael Bublé stepped away from focusing on winning back-to-back seasons of The Voice to share a video showing what happened when he tried to impersonate his idols.

In the video, Bublé could be seen emulating the dance moves of legendary artists like Elvis Presley and Prince, with varying results. While his Elvis-inspired dance looked great, attempting to dance like Prince literally left him with his pants around his ankles. Whoops.

"It's too much pressure to be cool anyway," the star admitted in his caption.

While the crooner can effortlessly vocally emulate some of the music industry's pioneers like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, his dance moves… well, let's just say Bublé shouldn't quit his day job anytime soon.

Who knows, maybe Bublé will use this epic pants-down moment as a catalyst to level up his dance skills in ways he never thought possible and he's planning to unleash his newfound talents during the Live Shows on The Voice. Stranger things have happened!

What are Super Saves on The Voice?

Now that each Coach has assembled their final roster of two Artists who will advance to the Live Shows, Carson Daly couldn't resist but to throw one last curveball at them during the second night of the Playoffs.

Daly revealed that each Coach would have a Super Save to use. The concept of a Super Save means that another Artist from Team Legend, Team Bublé, Team Kelsea, and Team Adam will return, but fans must wait until the Live Shows for the big reveal. That's massive news for Voice fans!

Carson Daly on The Voice Season 25 Episode 10. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

The Coach's reactions ran the gamut from glee ("I know who that is!" said Bublé, excitedly thinking of the Artist he wanted to save) to confusion (John Legend playfully protested, "Do you realize how much stress you unnecessarily put on us? They didn't tell me I was gonna be able to pick three all along! They knew! Why didn't I know?")

Rookie Coach Kelsea Ballerini was barely able to process the news.

"I am overstimulated," she said, frozen in her spot.

Only Adam Levine was unfazed, saying simply that it was "pretty awesome we get to do this… I love giving someone another opportunity."