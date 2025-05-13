Susan Boyle Left an Entire Stadium Gobsmacked After Belting This Power Ballad

Nearly everyone in the stadium was singing along with the Got Talent icon.

It's not every day that Susan Boyle shows off her perfect pitch on the pitch.

Back on August 29, 2012, the Got Talent megastar performed the soaring show tune-turned-turned soccer anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, in a way that captivated sports fans throughout the country. While Boyle has performed everywhere from the Britain's Got Talent stage to Vatican City, there's nothing quite like her singing her heart out and hearing everyone in a stadium joining along with every word!

Watch Susan Boyle sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" here, and from another perspective here.

The stadium was buzzing throughout the performance, with thousands of fans singing along with Boyle — at times it was difficult to even hear the star. That's a high compliment for any singer at a sporting event; it means she reached every fan in the stands.

As always, Boyle's vocals never faltered as she showed off the next-level singing chops that turned her into a viral sensation back in 2009. The song's soaring high notes were no problem for Boyle to belt out.

Boyle's rousing rendition of the club's anthem helped lead Celtic to a 2-0 win over their opponents. So one might say that the star is Celtic's good luck charm in that department.

Susan Boyle sings during the musical "I Dreamed A Dream" at the Royal Theatre in Newcastle, north-east England, on March 27, 2012. Photo: Andrew Yates/AFP via Getty Images

What is Susan Boyle doing now?

The star got fans talking on April 1, 2025, when she made her first social media post in almost two years and teased a major announcement.

"Today's a special day — it's my birthday!" she announced. "But I've got something exciting to share… I'm back and working on some wonderful new projects that I can't wait for you to hear about! ✨More news will be coming very soon, but I just wanted to say how much I've missed you all. Your support means the world to me and I'm more determined and excited than ever. Love, Susan x."

Here's what to know about "You'll Never Walk Alone"

Originally written by Rodgers and Hammerstein in 1945 for the musical Carousel, "You'll Never Walk Alone" was made popular by Gerry and The Pacemakers in 1963, who ostensibly transformed the track into a power ballad.

Over the years, many European soccer teams, like Celtic and Liverpool, have adopted the song as a supporters' anthem, frequently playing "You'll Never Walk Alone" to drum up excitement throughout the home crowd before matches begin. As Boyle's masterful performance showed, the strategy often works.