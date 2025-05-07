Shakira Dances Hypnotically Performing "Hips Don't Lie" Live with Wyclef Jean

Lorraine Bracco Opens Up About The Sopranos' Ending, Shares True Story Behind Her Movie Nonnas

Shakira Shakira! It's been almost twenty years since Shakira released her smash hit, "Hips Don't Lie," with Wyclef Jean — and if you closed your eyes watching The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 6, you'd think you've been blasted back in time to 2006.

The pair celebrated the song's milestone anniversary by putting in a flawless performance. Wearing a bright red lace dress and a giant smile, the Colombian pop queen opened the number with her classic belly dance-inflected moves. She stood on a sandy "beach" set as the stage lights burned bright as sunshine behind her.

As Shakira prepares to launch her North American tour on May 13, the performance was a powerful reminder of how electric the former The Voice Coach is onstage.

Shakira and Wyclef Jean lit up Jimmy Fallon's with "Hips Don't Lie"

Twirling and shimmying to a percussive beat, Shakira clapped sand into the air as she strutted across the sand.

"Give it up for Wyclef!" she commanded, grabbing a mic, as the two "uno, dos, tres, quatro"-ed their way into the track that still hits as hard as it did two decades ago.

Musical guests Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 106 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"COLOMBIA!" Shakira shouted as she launched into her second dance break, Wyclef taking over with his verse. Contrary to what Wyclef sings, we absolutely did know she could dance like this, but it's still a wonder to behold. Watch Shakira and Wyclef Jean's May 6 "Hips Don't Lie" performance above.