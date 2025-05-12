The Voice Season 27 Semi-Finals Night 1 Recap & Official Spoilers: LIVE UPDATES
The Voice Top 8 becomes the Top 12 thanks to the Super Save!
After several weeks of Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs, The Voice Season 27 Live Shows are here. The power is officially in the hands of the fans, who will whittle the Top 12 Artists down to just five. Those final five will then compete in the Live Finale, which kicks off Monday, May 19 at 8/7c on NBC.
The Semi-Finals kicked off Monday, May 12 at 8/7c. Night 1 of the Semi-Finals featured performances from the Top 12 Artists. Yes, you read that correctly: 12. Thanks to the Super Save rule change announced in the competition on May 5, Coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Michael Bublé each get to bring back one previously-eliminated Artist from their teams. That means there will be three Artists from each team competing in the Semi-Finals, not two, as we previously thought during the Playoffs.
So there was a lot of excitement going into the first night of Semi-Finals. Which Artists were brought back thanks to the Super Save? How did the Top 12 Artists' performances go? What hijinks happened with our Coaches?
The Voice Season 27 Semi-Finals Night 1: live updates
We updated this article all night with the latest developments from the Semi-Finals Night 1. Read more, below.
Adam Levine's return to a Coach chair for Season 27 has been exciting. (He was a Coach from Seasons 1 through 16 before taking hiatus in 2019.) "The only way to sum it up is that just energetically...the opportunity came at the right moment and I was really ready, and we started talking about it and one thing led to another and here I am. It was that simple," Levine told NBC Insider about his return. "It didn’t involve too much deliberation or overthinking. I kind of just felt ready. I was really happy to come back and experience it again with these three wonderful people. It was time.”
Renzo (Team Legend) goes full rock-and-roll, singing "Dream On" by Aerosmith.
"That was so incredible," Legend said. "...You look like a superstar up there, and you sounded like one."
Conor James, Team Adam's Super Save Artist, sings "Chasing Pavements" by Adele.
"You absolutely delivered," Levine told James after the performance. "I'm so proud of you."
Kaiya Hamilton, Team Bublé's Super Save Artist, performs "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan.
"You're flawless," Bublé told Hamilton.
Adam David (Team Bublé) performs "Bring It On Home to Me" by Sam Cooke.
"Holy smokes, dude!" Levine told David after the performance. "That was unbelievable. Every second of it."
Jaelen Johnston, Team Kelsea's Super Save Artist, performs "I Drive Your Truck" by Lee Brice during Semi-Finals.
He sang the track in honor of his cousin, who passed away in a car accident at 16. Ballerini told Johnston that he's already "making country music proud."
Bryson Battle missed his college graduation ceremony to perform during Semi-Finals.
"This journey feels like where I belong," Battle said. For his Semi-Finals performance, he sang Mariah Carey's "Without You." Daly called the performance "vocally flawless."
Lucia Flores-Wiseman celebrated her birthday during Semi-Finals rehearsals.
She's 23! For her performance, she sang Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun." Host Carson Daly called it the "most Adam Levine" performance for its rock sensibility. Levine called Flores-Wiseman the "real deal."
Iris Herrera sings "Messy" by Lola Young.
Coach Ballerini told Herrera she was proud of her after the performance. In particular, she lauded Herrera's artistic confidence.
Olivia Kuper-Harris, Team Legend's Super Save Artist, performs "Someone to Watch Over Me" by Ella Fitzgerald.
The broadcast went black and white to really emphasize the song's throwback feel. When the performance was over, the screen went back to color and Levine told Kuper-Harris, "That was a really special moment."
Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé) performs an '80s classic.
Tommy James & the Shondells' "I Think We're Alone Now" got a bright treatment thanks to Cree's performance. Of course, her father Bryan Olesen (a former Voice Artist) was in the audience cheering her on!
Kolby Cordell (Team Adam) and Alanna Lynise (Team Kelsea) kick off The Voice Semi-Finals with incredible performances.
Lynise revealed she's now engaged and pregnant, which Ballerini felt was beautiful because she's continuously sang about love on the show. Meanwhile, Cordell's performance was declared his best of the season.
The Voice Super Save Artists revealed!
The Super Save Artists were revealed at the top of the episode: Olivia Kuper-Harris, Kaiya Hamilton, Jaelen Johnston, and Connor James.